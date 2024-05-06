Donner Collaborates with School of Rock to Bring Exclusive Experience to Music Learners

Donner Joins GearSelect Program to offer unique products to School of Rock students

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner has forged a strategic partnership with the world's most revolutionary music education brand, School of Rock, aiming to enrich the learning experience for young musicians. This collaboration is set to provide over 65,000 global music students from the School of Rock community with the ability to purchase quality, affordable musical instruments from Donner.

"Donner, like School of Rock, is passionate about enriching lives through music and inspiring the next generation of musicians. Donner joins the impressive list of musical instrument manufacturers in School of Rock's GearSelect® program, an exclusive program where students can buy new musical instruments and music gear directly from their local school to help them on their musical journey," said Sam Dresser, Chief Innovation Officer at School of Rock. "We believe that our entire community, from our expert music instructors to our talented students, will love the quality and overall value of Donner instruments, gear and accessories. We also have plans to work with Donner on unique products and programs designed specifically for School of Rock."

The partnership between Donner and School of Rock was officially announced at School of Rock Overdrive, the brand's global convention, which was held from May 1st to May 3rd in Nashville, TN. The announcement was met with enthusiasm as the partnership promises to deliver an exclusive musical experience to music learners.

During the convention, Donner outlined the strategic cooperation plan to the School of Rock community, including company-owned and franchised locations, and reached exclusive partnership agreements for community activities and customized gear projects with selected core franchise stores. This collaboration will pave the way for further brand activities, including custom summer camps and top student cooperation projects.

Amber Xu, Brand Director of Donner, shared that this marks the first instance of Donner engaging in a deep, strategic partnership with a chain music education institution. Donner aims to extend its reach to more music enthusiasts through such collaborations, supporting every individual's musical dream.

About Donner

Since 2012, Donner has been committed to creating innovative, enjoyable, and aesthetically pleasing musical instruments to both entry-level and advanced musicians. This is what drove Donner to pioneer its mini pedals, which have brought the joy of musical performance to people across the world. Relying on its strong R&D team, Donner has become well-known for its high-quality and innovative musical instruments and accessories. Donner's musical instruments deliver the reflections, ideas, and values of the player.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 65,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

SOURCE Donner LLC