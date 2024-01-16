In a groundbreaking collaboration, entertainment icon Donnie Wahlberg and Clean Fuels create a powerful campaign to raise awareness about the transformative benefits of Bioheat® fuel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed actor and Boston native Donnie Wahlberg is joining forces with Clean Fuels Alliance America in a dynamic campaign to raise awareness about Bioheat® fuel, an eco-friendly and sustainable home heating solution derived from plants, including soybeans. Wahlberg, known for his deep ties to the Boston community, is excited to champion this initiative, reconnecting with his roots and promoting a cleaner future for the Northeast.

US SOY & Clean Fuels Business Logo Donnie Wahlberg Teams Up with Clean Fuels Alliance America to Drive Awareness for Bioheat® Fuel

Bioheat® fuel is a renewable energy source that blends traditional heating oil with biodiesel, significantly reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. Donnie Wahlberg's partnership with Clean Fuels is driven by a shared commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering environmental responsibility.

"We are honored and excited to have Donnie Wahlberg join forces with Clean Fuels in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions," said Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen . "Donnie's involvement adds a powerful voice to our campaign, bringing attention to the positive impact of Bioheat® fuel on both a local and global scale. We believe that together, we can inspire positive change and encourage individuals to make the switch to cleaner, more sustainable heating options."

"I have two sons. When they come to Boston to visit my family, and they see that big oil tank in the basement, they are like, 'What is this?' How great is it that I can now tell them, 'You know what's in there, vegetable oil,'" said Wahlberg. "It's changing right under our noses we just have to realize that it's right there. To know that my kids know that I am from an older generation, even though I don't look it, but I care, and I'm doing my part to help protect their future and their children's future and that means everything to me."

Visit mybioheat.com to learn state-specific information about the benefits of Bioheat® fuel. The site also offers resources, educational materials and details on how individuals can make the switch to Bioheat® fuel for their heating needs. Visit ussoy.org to learn about how soy empowers sustainable solutions in food, feed, fuel and as alternatives to industrial ingredients formerly derived from fossil fuels.

About Clean Fuels Alliance America:

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil, and animal fats, the clean fuels industry is a proven, integral part of America's clean energy future. Clean Fuels Alliance America is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel supply chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors. Clean Fuels receives funding from a broad mix of private companies and associations, including the United Soybean Board, Nebraska Soybean Board and other state checkoff organizations.

About U.S. Soy:

Representing the positive global human impact of soy grown in the United States, the U.S. Soy brand carries forward soy's promise to transform global nutrition, provide climate-forward solutions, and support progress for people and their communities around the world.

U.S. Soy is powered by the innovation of the industry; the unsurpassed quality, reliability, and sustainability of the soybeans grown by our farming families who invest through checkoff dollars; and the commitment of the organizations that raise awareness, build demand, develop new markets, and discover new uses for soy and soy products.

Contact:

Bonnie Taylor

Talent Resources

702-300-5690

[email protected]

Heather Buechter

Clean Fuels Alliance America

Director of Communications

800-841-5849

[email protected]

SOURCE Clean Fuels