DONNY OSMOND TO BRING HIS AWARD WINNING LAS VEGAS SHOW TO SELECT US CITIES THIS SUMMER
05 Mar, 2024, 11:00 ET
Tickets on sale Friday March 8, 2024
Presales Begin March 6, 2024
Available photos here.
LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond has announced that he will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to select US cities beginning June 7, 2024, in Milwaukee, WI and ending August 17, 2024 in San Jose, CA with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and Atlanta. Tickets go on sale in most markets Friday, March 8, via www.donny.com. Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.
Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album "Start Again" a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.
Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny's show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.
Fans can gain first access to the artist presales in most markets beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 9 am local time until Thursday, March 7th at 10 pm local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale in most markets beginning Friday, March 8th at 10 am local time. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.
For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Donny.com
|
Friday, June 7, 2024
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
The Riverside Theater
|
Saturday, June 8, 2024
|
Appleton, WI
|
Fox Cities PAC
|
Sunday, June 9, 2024
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Muriel Kauffman Theatre
|
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|
Friday, June 14, 2024
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Chicago Theatre
|
Saturday, June 15, 2024
|
Rochester Hills, MI
|
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, June 16, 2024
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
DeVos Performance Hall
|
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
|
Wheeling, WV
|
The Capitol Theatre
|
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
|
Shipshewana, IN
|
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
|
Friday, June 21, 2024
|
Toledo, OH
|
Stranahan Theater and Great Hall
|
Saturday, June 22, 2024
|
Columbus, OH
|
Mershon Auditorium
|
Sunday, June 23, 2024
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theatre
|
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
|
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|
Friday, June 28, 2024
|
Baltimore, MD
|
The Lyric
|
Saturday, June 29, 2024
|
Mashantucket, CT
|
Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|
Sunday, June 30, 2024
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hershey Theatre
|
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
|
Albany, NY
|
The Palace Theatre Albany
|
Friday, July 5, 2024
|
Rama, ON
|
Casino Rama Entertainment Centre
|
Saturday, July 6, 2024
|
Akron, OH
|
Akron Civic Theatre
|
Sunday, July 7, 2024
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Ovens Auditorium
|
Thursday, July 11, 2024
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
The Wind Creek Event Center
|
Friday, July 12, 2024
|
New York, NY
|
Beacon Theatre
|
Saturday, July 13, 2024
|
Niagara Falls, NY
|
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center
|
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
|
Thursday, July 25, 2024
|
Tampa, FL
|
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
|
Friday, July 26, 2024
|
Melbourne, FL
|
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
|
Saturday, July 27, 2024
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
Monday, July 29, 2024
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Robinson Center
|
Thursday, August 1, 2024
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
|
Friday, August 2, 2024
|
Dallas, TX
|
Music Hall at Fair Park
|
Saturday, August 3, 2024
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Tulsa Theater
|
Monday, August 5, 2024
|
Denver, CO
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Pikes Peak Center
|
Thursday, August 8, 2024
|
Boise, ID
|
Idaho Central Arena
|
Friday, August 9, 2024
|
Ridgefield, WA
|
Ilani Casino
|
Saturday, August 10, 2024
|
Seattle, WA
|
The Paramount
|
Sunday, August 11, 2024
|
Airway Heights, WA
|
BECU Live
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|
Idaho Falls, ID
|
Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
|
Thursday, August 15, 2024
|
Wheatland, CA
|
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
|
Friday, August 16, 2024
|
Modesto, CA
|
Gallo Center for the Arts
|
Saturday, August 17, 2024
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Civic
This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mojave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade. Osmond's show is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The all-new show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS.
SOURCE Donny Osmond Concerts
