DONNY OSMOND TO BRING HIS AWARD WINNING LAS VEGAS SHOW TO SELECT US CITIES THIS SUMMER

Tickets on sale Friday March 8, 2024

Presales Begin March 6, 2024

Available photos here .

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond has announced that he will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to select US cities beginning June 7, 2024, in Milwaukee, WI and ending August 17, 2024 in San Jose, CA with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and Atlanta. Tickets go on sale in most markets Friday, March 8, via www.donny.com . Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Donny Osmond

Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album "Start Again" a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny's show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales in most markets beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 9 am local time until Thursday, March 7th at 10 pm local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale in most markets beginning Friday, March 8th at 10 am local time. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Donny.com

Friday, June 7, 2024 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater Saturday, June 8, 2024 Appleton, WI Fox Cities PAC Sunday, June 9, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Friday, June 14, 2024 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Saturday, June 15, 2024 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Sunday, June 16, 2024 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Wheeling, WV The Capitol Theatre Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Friday, June 21, 2024 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater and Great Hall Saturday, June 22, 2024 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium Sunday, June 23, 2024 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center Friday, June 28, 2024 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Saturday, June 29, 2024 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Sunday, June 30, 2024 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre Albany Friday, July 5, 2024 Rama, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre Saturday, July 6, 2024 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre Sunday, July 7, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium Thursday, July 11, 2024 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center Friday, July 12, 2024 New York, NY Beacon Theatre Saturday, July 13, 2024 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Thursday, July 25, 2024 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Friday, July 26, 2024 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, July 27, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre Monday, July 29, 2024 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center Thursday, August 1, 2024 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Friday, August 2, 2024 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park Saturday, August 3, 2024 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater Monday, August 5, 2024 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center Thursday, August 8, 2024 Boise, ID Idaho Central Arena Friday, August 9, 2024 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Casino Saturday, August 10, 2024 Seattle, WA The Paramount Sunday, August 11, 2024 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center Thursday, August 15, 2024 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento Friday, August 16, 2024 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts Saturday, August 17, 2024 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mojave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade. Osmond's show is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The all-new show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS.

SOURCE Donny Osmond Concerts