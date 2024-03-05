DONNY OSMOND TO BRING HIS AWARD WINNING LAS VEGAS SHOW TO SELECT US CITIES THIS SUMMER

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond has announced that he will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to select US cities beginning June 7, 2024, in Milwaukee, WI and ending August 17, 2024 in San Jose, CA with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and Atlanta. Tickets go on sale in most markets Friday, March 8, via www.donny.com. Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album "Start Again" a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny's show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales in most markets beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 9 am local time until Thursday, March 7th at 10 pm local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale in most markets beginning Friday, March 8th at 10 am local time. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Friday, June 7, 2024

Milwaukee, WI     

The Riverside Theater

Saturday, June 8, 2024   

Appleton, WI       

Fox Cities PAC

Sunday, June 9, 2024       

Minneapolis, MN 

Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, June 11, 2024   

Kansas City, MO   

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Indianapolis, IN     

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Friday, June 14, 2024           

Chicago, IL             

The Chicago Theatre

Saturday, June 15, 2024       

Rochester Hills, MI

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 16, 2024         

Grand Rapids, MI   

DeVos Performance Hall

Tuesday, June 18, 2024         

Wheeling, WV         

The Capitol Theatre

Wednesday, June 19, 2024   

Shipshewana, IN     

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Friday, June 21, 2024           

Toledo, OH             

Stranahan Theater and Great Hall

Saturday, June 22, 2024       

Columbus, OH         

Mershon Auditorium

Sunday, June 23, 2024         

Louisville, KY       

Louisville Palace Theatre

Tuesday, June 25, 2024       

Atlanta, GA             

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday, June 26, 2024   

Cincinnati, OH       

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, June 28, 2024           

Baltimore, MD         

The Lyric

Saturday, June 29, 2024       

Mashantucket, CT   

Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sunday, June 30, 2024           

Boston, MA           

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tuesday, July 2, 2024         

Hershey, PA             

Hershey Theatre

Wednesday, July 3, 2024   

Albany, NY           

The Palace Theatre Albany

Friday, July 5, 2024             

Rama, ON             

Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

Saturday, July 6, 2024         

Akron, OH           

Akron Civic Theatre

Sunday, July 7, 2024         

Atlantic City, NJ     

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2024         

Charlotte, NC       

Ovens Auditorium

Thursday, July 11, 2024       

Bethlehem, PA       

The Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, July 12, 2024           

New York, NY       

Beacon Theatre

Saturday, July 13, 2024       

Niagara Falls, NY   

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

Wednesday, July 24, 2024   

Hollywood, FL       

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Thursday, July 25, 2024         

Tampa, FL             

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Friday, July 26, 2024           

Melbourne, FL         

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, July 27, 2024       

Jacksonville, FL       

Florida Theatre

Monday, July 29, 2024         

Nashville, TN             

Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, July 30, 2024         

Little Rock, AR       

Robinson Center

Thursday, August 1, 2024   

San Antonio, TX     

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, August 2, 2024         

Dallas, TX               

Music Hall at Fair Park

Saturday, August 3, 2024     

Tulsa, OK               

Tulsa Theater

Monday, August 5, 2024       

Denver, CO           

Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, August 6, 2024     

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

Thursday, August 8, 2024   

Boise, ID                 

Idaho Central Arena

Friday, August 9, 2024         

Ridgefield, WA       

Ilani Casino

Saturday, August 10, 2024   

Seattle, WA           

The Paramount

Sunday, August 11, 2024     

Airway Heights, WA

BECU Live

Tuesday, August 13, 2024     

Idaho Falls, ID         

Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

Thursday, August 15, 2024   

Wheatland, CA     

Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Friday, August 16, 2024     

Modesto, CA         

Gallo Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 17, 2024 

San Jose, CA       

San Jose Civic

This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mojave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade. Osmond's show is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The all-new show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS.

