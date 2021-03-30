Donor Alliance Invites Coloradans to #ShowYourHeart in Honor of National Donate Life Month

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Donate Life Month this April, Donor Alliance is inviting Colorado residents to help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation by sharing with friends and family why they are signed up to be a donor. Participants can take part by visiting DonateLifeColorado.org/ShowYourHeart to upload a photo, customize it with a heart and share what inspired them to sign up as an organ, eye and tissue donor using #ShowYourHeart on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Colorado leads the country in the percentage of residents who sign up as organ and tissue donors, and we love hearing the inspirational stories behind what encouraged Coloradans to say yes to giving the gift of life," said Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "To represent the nearly 2,000 people right here in our community waiting on a lifesaving transplant, we are hoping to accrue at least 2,000 submissions in support of the generous gift of organ and tissue donation. In addition to raising awareness for this important cause and encouraging more people to sign up to become organ, eye and tissue donors, sharing the stories of our friends, family and neighbors gives hope to those on the waitlist."

Here are some of the stories Donor Alliance Advocates for Life volunteers are sharing with their communities this April:

Al Lucero , kidney recipient, Pueblo, Colo. : After Agent Orange exposure caused kidney damage that ultimately resulted in five years of grueling dialysis, Al received a kidney transplant in January 2020 . He has been given his life back and is grateful for the lifesaving gift from his donor and his donor's family. After seeing others he'd met pass away while waiting for a transplant, Al is sharing his story of gratitude to encourage more people to sign up to be donors.

To share your story, or for more information, visit DonateLifeColorado.org/ShowYourHeart.

Donor Alliance is the federally designated non-profit that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming. For more information about organ and tissue donation, please DonorAlliance.org. To sign up to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, please visit DonateLifeColorado.org.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Brunkow Andrea Smith The Fletcher Group Donor Alliance 303.717.9575 303.370.5683 [email protected] [email protected]

