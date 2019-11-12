Donor Alliance Names Matt Lovetro Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Donor Alliance, the federally-designated organ procurement organization serving Colorado and Wyoming, announced Matt Lovetro as its new chief financial officer.

Lovetro brings more than two decades of experience in finance and healthcare—including the donation and transplantation field—to his new role. As CFO, Lovetro will coordinate, supervise and review all corporate service responsibilities, including billing, payroll, financial analysis and investment strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Donor Alliance's senior leadership team," said Sue Dunn, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "Matt is an accomplished, dynamic leader. His strong skillset in finance paired with his extensive experience in the donation and transplantation field make him a great asset to our leadership team as we continue to fulfill our mission of saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation."

Before joining Donor Alliance, Lovetro served as director of finance at United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) for 16 years. Prior to UNOS, he held positions in the hospitality and healthcare industries. He holds both a CPA (Certified Public Account) and a CGM (Certified Global Management Accountant Certification), and has a Bachelor in business administration – accounting from Marshall University.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

Media Contacts: Courtney Brunkow Andrea Smith The Fletcher Group Donor Alliance 303.717.9575 303.370.5683 Courtney@fletchergroupllc.com asmith@donoralliance.org

SOURCE Donor Alliance

Related Links

http://DonorAlliance.org

