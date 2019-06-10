Donor Egg IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 -2028

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has compiled a study on the donor egg IVF (in-vitro fertilization) market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the donor egg IVF market in its publication titled 'Donor Egg IVF Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.' This report on the donor egg IVF market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of donor egg IVF over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities of the donor egg IVF market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the donor egg IVF market.



The report on the donor egg IVF market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners, as well as those that are likely to remain sluggish over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the donor egg IVF market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue in US$.



Donor egg IVF is a procedure used for the treatment of infertile couples. In donor egg IVF treatment, the mature eggs from a known or anonymous donor are retrieved from the ovaries and fertilized with a sperm in a laboratory. Following this, a fertilized embryo is implanted into the uterus. One cycle of IVF takes around two weeks. Donor egg IVF is one of the most effective assisted reproductive technologies adopted by infertile couples.



This report on the donor egg IVF market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the donor egg IVF market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the donor egg IVF market is structured.



Subsequently, the chapter on the donor egg IVF market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending and increase in infertility rate, which elaborates the dynamics impacting the donor egg IVF market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The subsequent chapters dive deep into the global donor egg IVF market, and cover detailed information based on the cycle type and end user. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the donor egg IVF market, which covers the vital aspects of the donor egg IVF market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.



A dashboard view of some of the key players operating in the donor egg IVF market in terms of their good service offerings and reasonable pricing budget for the infertile population is also provided in the report. Most of the regions, especially Europe, offer good service at reasonable prices and some countries reimburse 50% of the treatment cost for unsuccessful procedures. To develop the estimates for the donor egg IVF market, the global adoption for donor egg IVF services and average treatment cost was taken into account, which was followed by tracking the offerings of service providers around the world.



Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources for the donor egg IVF market. The data attributed to 'FMI' is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI's reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.



The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive primary interviews with selected key expert participants not only to gain specific information about their services, role, and operations, but also to obtain their perspectives and insights about the issues impacting the donor egg IVF market.



Global Donor Egg IVF Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Cycle Type



Fresh Donor Egg Cycle



Frozen Donor Egg Cycle



Analysis by End User



Direct / Patient



Hospitals



Fertility Clinics & IVF Centers



Analysis by Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa



