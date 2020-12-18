Donor Gives Holiday Cheer to Individuals in Fraser Community Living

RICHFIELD, Minn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, this time of year brings back memories of the joy and excitement of being a child. A Stock family member wanted to share that excitement with members of Fraser Community Living homes and apartments — 271 residents living with diverse cognitive, emotional and physical needs.

"I remember when I was young, waking up to a big awesome present like a bike from Santa and how exciting that was," the family member says. "I want everyone in Community Living to feel like that and know that they are cared for."

The Stock family donation includes a catered meal, a present and a holiday movie for everyone in Fraser Supervised Living homes. Supervised Living supports individuals who receive around-the-clock care. Individuals in Supportive and Independent Living will receive holiday cookies and other treats.

"I know not everyone can get together with their family this year, so I wanted to provide that feeling of togetherness," says the family member.

Fraser volunteers are transporting meals and cookies to Fraser Community Living locations on Dec. 23. All deliveries will be contactless to protect the individuals' safety.

The Stock family wanted to support Fraser because they appreciate the work the organization does for the community, and that everyone — from the executives to the facilities team — gives their time joyfully and cares about the individuals they are serving.

Fraser Community Living includes Supervised Living, Supportive Living and Independent Living. The three distinct housing options provide support based on each individual's needs.

Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. It has been serving people with diverse cognitive, emotional and physical needs since 1935.

Contact: Nancy Baldrica

Vice President, Chief Marketing and Development Officer

612-798-8355

[email protected]

SOURCE Fraser

Related Links

http://www.fraser.org

