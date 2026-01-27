Donor Network West Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with E'Tiffany Jones as Vice President of Communications, Marketing & Community Engagement

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Network West continues to advance its long-term growth strategy with the appointment of E'Tiffany Jones as vice president of marketing and communications. Jones, who joined the organization in mid-2025, has played a key role in strengthening marketing and outreach efforts, and her expanded leadership role with the organization will further advance community engagement and awareness across Donor Network West's service area of nearly 14 million people. As the federally-designated organ procurement organization for northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West saves and heals lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation and transplantation.

Donor Network West has appointed E’Tiffany Jones as vice president of marketing and communications.

"I am confident that E'Tiffany's fresh ideas, energy, creativity and leadership will propel our teams to new heights," said Janice Whaley, PhD., president and CEO at Donor Network West. "She brings more than a decade of experience in communications, outreach and partnership development to our leadership team. I look forward to the positive impact she will bring to our mission and organization."

In this role, Jones is responsible for guiding content strategy and development, media relations, brand campaigns, civic engagement, community programs and awareness. Shortly after joining the organization, her role expanded to oversee the community outreach division, supporting community education programs and partnerships. Jones was formerly the head of production and director of communications and strategic partnerships for OneLegacy, a non-profit OPO serving the greater Los Angeles Area. She is a founding member of the OPO HBCU task force, currently serves on the board of directors for the California Black Health Network and is past-chair for the Donate Life Rose Parade Float. She also holds memberships with the Public Relations Society of America and Norfolk State University's Alumni Association. She is a prominent speaker for the Association of Multicultural Affairs in Transplant and the LA Business Journal, and received a Power, Leadership & Influence Award in 2023.

"Being mission-focused is what moves me," said Jones. "The opportunity I've been afforded to work alongside great leadership, meet the community, serve a new market and identify the needs to build public trust is humbling. It is a true honor I do not take lightly. I am inspired to be part of a team that saves and heals lives 24/7, 365."

Jones relocated to Los Angeles from the East Coast to work in film and television. Her experience in the OPO industry began with her work at OneLegacy for five and half years, advocating for health awareness, organ donation, and transplantation measures when her father had congenital heart failure.

"My introduction to the OPO community turned into something meaningful for me as I got to witness and learn about the organ procurement space," Jones said. "I witnessed how it aligned with matters that I was personally connected to, and that fueled my passion to help others. My father is a heart transplant recipient. He received his transplant on Mother's Day, which was also my first Mother's Day as a parent, so it was a beautiful gift."

Jones joins Donor Network West's efforts to save more lives. In 2025, Donor Network West worked with hospital partners to facilitate 1,269 organ transplantations—each one offering hope and healing to those in need.

Alongside her success within the OPO industry, she also brings to her role an extensive background in cable television, having produced live television shows and managed signature events in conjunction with national media outlets and brands including NBCUniversal, Viacom, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Apple Podcast, Spectrum TV and more.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

Media Contact: Jena Esposito, APR, KPS3, [email protected] , 702-513-0606

SOURCE Donor Network West