DonorConnect, InVita Healthcare Technologies, and Specialist Direct Partner to Automate Diagnostic Test Reporting for Organ Donation

New telepathology interface will save critical hours and bolster patient safety by replacing current time-consuming and inefficient manual processes for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs).

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorConnect, InVita Healthcare Technologies (InVita), and Specialist Direct are proud to announce the collaborative development and launch of a first-of-its-kind interoperability solution for organ evaluation. This advanced data exchange replaces manual biopsy result retrieval and transcription processes for OPOs with real-time and secure delivery of results and source file attachments directly into the iTransplant® System, the market-leading electronic donor management System provided by InVita.

"At DonorConnect, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with InVita Healthcare Technologies and Specialist Direct in developing a groundbreaking interoperability solution for organ evaluation," said Chuck Zollinger, Chief Operating Officer at DonorConnect. "This collaboration will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of delivering organ biopsy information to transplant decision-makers, ultimately saving more lives through transplantation. We look forward to the positive impact this interoperability solution will have on those awaiting life-saving transplants, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in giving hope and healing lives through organ, tissue, and eye donation."

By immediately delivering kidney and liver biopsy results to DonorConnect's iTransplant System with automated result notifications, this interoperability optimizes the organ allocation and recovery process by ensuring Transplant Centers have instantaneous and dependable information critical for organ evaluation and acceptance for their patients.

"At InVita we continuously seek to provide modern technological innovations that improve the donation process and ensure patient safety for transplant programs and their patients across the country," said Todd Collins, CEO of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "We're proud to launch this new interface with innovative OPO partners like DonorConnect to optimize the critical organ evaluation process."

Specialist Direct's SDI Cloud transplant technology facilitates the sharing of diagnostic results with OPOs and transplant hospitals to streamline the organ recovery process.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with industry leaders InVita and DonorConnect on this mission-critical iTransplant integration initiative. Beginning with telepathology results, this interface will significantly improve operational efficiencies for the transplant ecosystem from both a speed and accuracy perspective," said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Special Direct.

"With over 100,000 patients on the nation's transplant waitlist, every donation opportunity is of crucial importance," said Wade Liu, Chief Product Officer and General Manager for InVita Healthcare Technologies, Donation and Transplant Division. "This is another example of our unwavering commitment to collaborate with our amazing community of OPO partners to provide innovative first-to-market products and interoperability that meaningfully support this critical lifesaving mission."

About Donor Connect | donorconnect.life

DonorConnect, headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, is the federally designated, nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues for Utah, southeastern Idaho, western Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada. Our service area encompasses more than 3.9 million residents, 90+ hospitals, and three transplant centers – Primary Children's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, and the University of Utah Hospital (along with the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center).

About Specialist Direct | specialistdirectinc.com

Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company's transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services.

About InVita Healthcare Technologies | invitahealth.com

InVita provides mission-critical and chain-of-custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic, and community care environments. InVita's solutions streamline clinical workflows, optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across donation and transplantation, blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita continues to expand the iReferral® and iTransplant® platforms supporting nearly 75% of all OPOs in the United States and used by more than 15,000 medical professionals across more than 100 organ, tissue, eye, and birth tissue organizations around the world.

