DonorDrive Launches New Mobile App to Transform the Way People Fundraise for Nonprofits

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorDrive, makers of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising platform, announces the launch of the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app, a mobile app created to transform the way people fundraise for nonprofits.

The DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app, now available on iOS and Android, is a place where anyone can sign up to make an impact for nonprofit causes they care about in minutes. This new app offers nonprofits a new supporter acquisition channel and is designed to drive higher fundraising and retention rates among their existing constituent bases. In contrast to the limited mobile fundraising solutions in the market, DonorDrive's new mobile fundraising app provides a cohesive, multi-channel brand experience across web, mobile web, and app platforms. "We're launching this new mobile platform in response to continuous collaboration efforts with our clients and their constituents, who have told us over and over that they want us to build a better mobile experience," said Kasey Cuppoletti, Chief Product Officer, DonorDrive. "The DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app is a true extension of our platform, driven by the same library of APIs we use to build DonorDrive on the web. It delivers a superior experience and level of consistency expected by today's mobile-centric nonprofits, fundraisers, and donors."

"As with everything else in our lives, people today primarily use their phones to engage with nonprofit causes," said Marc Rubner, DonorDrive's Chief Executive Officer. "The demand for a better mobile fundraising experience was too loud to ignore. With the launch of the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app, we're raising the bar, just like we did for charity live streaming and virtual events over the last several years."

Through its unique audience segmentation and in-app communication tools, DonorDrive empowers nonprofits to create highly personalized and timely in-app messaging that drives people to create more impact for the cause and provides deeper engagement for companies who sponsor causes.

One of those nonprofits is Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), an organization that raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. CMN Hospitals has collaborated closely with DonorDrive since 2009 for its most innovative fundraising initiatives. Together, CMN Hospitals and DonorDrive have driven many trends in peer-to-peer fundraising such as scaling large fundraising programs, charity live streaming, and gamification through features like achievement badges, donor incentives, and fundraiser milestones. In fact, the partnership runs so deep that some of the biggest proponents for a DonorDrive-created mobile app were participants from CMN Hospitals' fundraising program Miracle Network Dance Marathon, the largest movement uniting college, university and high school students in raising funds and awareness for children's hospitals. In 2020, Louisiana State University (LSU) pitched the idea for a new mobile app to replace the program's existing solution during a contest to gather new and big ideas for growing the Miracle Network Dance Marathon program. In the year that followed, DonorDrive and CMN Hospitals worked closely on research for bringing the idea to life.

"Within Miracle Network Dance Marathon, we know our participants want to make a difference in their communities and this app enables them to do that and more for CMN Hospitals," said Maureen Carlson, Chief Programs and Marketing Officer, CMN Hospitals. "We're confident that while LSU students may have pitched the idea for the app – to which we couldn't be more grateful - that more than 300,000 Dance Marathon participants across the U.S. and Canada are thrilled at the convenience and capabilities this mobile platform holds. Our partnership with DonorDrive continues to transform fundraising, while also underscoring the role we all play in changing kids' health and changing the future."

Learn more about the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising mobile app: www.donordrive.com/solutions/charity-fundraising-app

About DonorDrive

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution, is an advanced digital fundraising platform for nonprofits that turns everyday people into powerful fundraisers. Drive more revenue for your cause with the most immersive, connected, and well-designed fundraising experience ever made. For more than 20 years, DonorDrive has helped hundreds of nonprofits like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders, Muscular Dystrophy Association, World Vision and hundreds more to raise billions of dollars. To learn more about DonorDrive, visit donordrive.com

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org

