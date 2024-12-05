Donors and Recipients of Nashville Chopin's Metro School Piano Donation Program Announced

The Directors of Nashville Chopin and Music City Chopin today released the names of the donors supporting the Piano Rainbow Metro Nashville Public School initiative along with the names of the first 5 recipient schools

NASHVILLE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors Joshua Izzard and Graciella Kowalczyk of Nashville Chopin and Music City Chopin announced the roster of donors to the organization's Piano Rainbow donation program along with the names of the first five Metro Nashville Public Schools that will receive pianos. The Piano Rainbow Initiative places pianos in schools and community centers in under-resourced and underprivileged areas across Nashville. Nashville Chopin provides these wonderful instruments free of charge, as well as mentorship, artistic guidance, and educational materials. This project aims to honor the cultural diversity of Music City while empowering students through music education.

Next week, the first five pianos are heading to their new homes at Napier Elementary School, Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary, John Early Museum Magnet Middle School, Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School, and Bellshire Elementary, where they will become living musical murals.

Nashville's Music City Chopin thanks its sponsors for making the Piano Rainbow initiative possible. Piano Rainbow's wonderful sponsors are business and community leaders, including Southern Land Company, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans, Falcetti Pianos, Mercedes-Benz of Music City, Beaman Toyota, Gibson Gives, Shigeru Kawai, Buchalter, Cole Law, Firefly Pediatric Dentistry, Brett Manning's Singing Success, Firefly Pediatric Dentistry, and others. The broad support across industries is a shining example of the intersection of business and the arts coming together to better lives, exposing youth to high-level music education and providing instruments to learn and express their artistic nature.

Several sponsors offered statements posted on the program's Donors Page detailing why they supported the program.

JOHARI MATTHEWS - VP & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ONE COMMUNITY & TENNESSEE TITANS FOUNDATION

"Through the Tennessee Titans ONE Community initiative, we recognize the transformative power of arts and music in shaping young minds and fostering creativity. By partnering with Music City Chopin, this initiative reflects our deep commitment of supporting students and the multitude of opportunities that stem from investing in arts and music education. We're excited to see how this initiative will nurture the potential of our young people and inspire the next generation of innovative thinkers and leaders."

Music City Chopin will celebrate these wonderful kids and generous sponsors on December 16th, 2024, at a special piano unveiling event and performance in Curb Family Hall at Schermerhorn Center. Tickets are available online at Friends of Nashville Chopin Celebration's ticketing page.

