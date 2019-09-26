DonorsChoose.org Launches District Partnership Program Enabling Seamless Integration into District Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, education crowdfunding nonprofit DonorsChoose.org announced the launch of the District Partnership Program, a new way for public school districts, teachers, and DonorsChoose.org to work together to support classroom needs. Over the past 20 years, teachers at 83 percent of U.S. public schools have created a classroom project request on DonorsChoose.org, seeking resources like books, basic supplies, technology, field trips, and more. The new District Partnership Program will enable school districts to incorporate the platform more strategically into their fundraising and teacher support efforts. In celebration of the event, DonorsChoose.org is matching $250,000 in public donations to classroom projects from across the 10 inaugural district partners.

The District Partnership Program is intended to support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district's strategic priorities. District partners will have a customized landing page on DonorsChoose.org and be able to monitor all donated materials; principals will be notified each time a project is funded and materials are shipped to their school, and administrators will receive early notification when there are new philanthropic funding opportunities for their teachers.

DonorsChoose.org is the largest crowdfunding platform dedicated to public schools. Over 4 million individual donors, corporations, and foundations have given more than $875 million dollars through DonorsChoose.org to support projects from schools in all types of districts. DonorsChoose.org also has partnered with AASA , COSN , NAESP , and NASSP to create toolkits that highlight best practices and considerations for district leaders, administrators, and teachers.

"Portland Public Schools is proud to be an inaugural member of DonorsChoose.org's District Partnership Program. DonorsChoose.org has had a significant impact in our district through the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised in classroom materials that directly support our teachers and student learning," said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "The District Partnership program will enable us to make DonorsChoose.org an even more seamless part of our district's community and philanthropic engagement strategy."

The inaugural districts are:

Atlanta Public Schools ( Georgia )

Public Schools ( ) Chicago Public Schools ( Illinois )

Public Schools ( ) Compton Unified School District ( California )

) Highline Public Schools ( Washington )

) Indianapolis Public Schools ( Indiana )

Public Schools ( ) Los Angeles Unified School District ( California )

) Oklahoma City Public Schools ( Oklahoma )

Public Schools ( ) Portland Public Schools ( Oregon )

Public Schools ( ) Richland R-1 School District ( Missouri )

) Stockton Unified School District ( California )

"School district leaders are our greatest allies in ensuring teachers can use DonorsChoose.org effectively to help support their students," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. "The District Partnership Program streamlines the way we work with districts, opening up insights and opportunities to maximize our collective efforts, and helps more teachers access support from our national network of donors and partners."

School leaders can learn more about joining the District Partnership Program by visiting www.donorschoose.org/districtpartnerships.

About DonorsChoose.org

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised over $875 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request the materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. To date, 4 million people and partners have funded 1.5 million projects on the site, reaching 36 million students and making DonorsChoose.org the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools. DonorsChoose.org is the only crowdfunding platform that vets each request, delivers materials directly to schools, and captures the impact of every funded project with photos, thank-you's, and a cost report showing how each dollar was spent. In 2014, DonorsChoose.org made the top 10 of Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, the first time a charity has received such recognition. For more information, visit www.DonorsChoose.org.

