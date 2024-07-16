DonorSearch Announces the Appointment of Sarah TeDesco to Chief Operating Officer to guide the company's explosive growth and scalability and accelerate its powerhouse position in nonprofit technology

TeDesco to spearhead DonorSearch's new chapter of growth focused on expanded use of AI-powered solutions to fuel unparalleled client success

NEW MARKET, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch, the trailblazing leader in fundraising intelligence and prospect research for the nonprofit sector, is proud to announce the promotion of Sarah TeDesco to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to help DonorSearch lead the charge in delivering state-of-the-art solutions to the nonprofit sector. TeDesco was promoted from Executive Vice President to this new role.

Sarah TeDesco headshot.

TeDesco's appointment marks DonorSearch's vital imperative to move the company forward. The company is gearing up for an exciting new chapter of growth that is focused on supercharging its AI-powered solutions and reinforcing and advancing its status as the go-to partner for groundbreaking fundraising and real AI solutions.

In her new role as COO, TeDesco will oversee daily operations, create and implement operational strategies, and ensure seamless efficiency across all departments, including Client Success, Production, and Marketing. TeDesco will collaborate closely with the CEO and the executive team to transform strategic goals into powerful action plans, stay ahead of industry trends, and draw on the latest technological AI advances for continued company growth and scalability.

"I am incredibly honored and energized to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer at such a pivotal moment for DonorSearch," says TeDesco.

She adds, "With our powerhouse position in nonprofit technology, tremendous team, and a fervent client base, we are primed to strengthen our community bonds, elevate fundraising efforts, and supercharge our clients' impact."

Founder and CEO of DonorSearch, Bill TeDesco, says, "We are delighted to welcome Sarah TeDesco to this new position as our Chief Operating Officer. Her innovative approach, strategic brilliance, and relentless dedication to our mission have been game-changers for our company. I have no doubt that under her dynamic leadership, we will soar to new heights and set awe-inspiring benchmarks in the industry."

To learn more about DonorSearch, please visit DonorSearch.net.

About DonorSearch

Founded in 2007, DonorSearch leverages advanced machine learning and data analytics to currently work with over 12,000 nonprofit organizations achieve their financial goals. Committed to innovation, collaboration, integrity, and excellence, DonorSearch is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and strong partnerships with over 30 different CRMs. https://www.donorsearch.net.

Sarah TeDesco

DonorSearch

410-670-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE DonorSearch