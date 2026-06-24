DonorSearch by EverTrue Joins Slate Preferred Partner Program

Collaboration will help advancement teams more seamlessly bring DonorSearch wealth and philanthropic intelligence into Slate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch by EverTrue, a leading provider of wealth screening and philanthropic intelligence, today announced that it has joined the Slate Preferred Partner program. Announced at Slate Summit 2026 in Nashville, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping higher education advancement teams more easily bring DonorSearch data and insights into Slate.

Through this collaboration, EverTrue and Technolutions will work closely together to support a more seamless experience for mutual customers, making it easier for institutions to incorporate wealth, philanthropic, and engagement intelligence into the systems and workflows advancement teams already use every day.

DonorSearch by EverTrue helps advancement teams identify and prioritize donors with the greatest capacity and inclination to give, bringing together wealth screening, philanthropic indicators, and AI-powered insights that support more informed fundraising strategy and relationship-building.

Slate for Advancement is trusted by more than 135 advancement offices as a comprehensive CRM for fundraising and alumni engagement, unifying donor management, gift processing, reporting, communications, events, personalized portals, and other mission-critical advancement workflows in a single platform built exclusively for higher education.

As part of the Preferred Partner program, EverTrue and Technolutions will collaborate to make it easier and more convenient for mutual customers to move DonorSearch intelligence into Slate, helping advancement offices reduce manual effort, improve access to important donor insights, and support more connected fundraising operations.

"Higher education advancement teams deserve intelligence that works the way they do—right inside the tools they use every day. This partnership with Slate signals a new era for our mutual customers. Wealth is a starting point; understanding why people give is where we go. By bringing DonorSearch directly into Slate's environment, we're making it easier than ever for fundraisers to stop managing data and start building real donor relationships."

— Matt Cowell, CPTO, EverTrue

"Slate for Advancement is where advancement teams manage relationships, engage donors, process gifts, and make decisions every day. DonorSearch by EverTrue provides valuable intelligence that helps institutions better understand donor capacity, affinity, and philanthropic potential, and we are excited to welcome them into the Slate Preferred Partner program. By working more closely together, we can make it easier for our mutual customers to bring that intelligence directly into Slate, helping teams spend less time moving data between systems and more time advancing meaningful donor relationships." — Shawn Kelly, General Manager of Advancement, Technolutions

About EverTrue

EverTrue is a philanthropy-first intelligence platform that helps fundraising teams turn data into action and build meaningful donor relationships. Built for nonprofits, healthcare, and educational institutions, EverTrue combines AI-powered insights with solutions for portfolio management, outreach, and stewardship — delivered through Signal, DonorSearch, ThankView, Pledgemine, Balance, Impact, and Odder — so teams know who to engage, how to engage them, and what to do next. More than a platform, EverTrue is a growth partner. Because the causes that matter most can't afford to go without.

About Slate by Technolutions

Slate by Technolutions is trusted by more than 2,100 colleges and universities to support admissions, student success, advancement, and the broader student lifecycle. Built exclusively for higher education, Slate is a comprehensive CRM that helps institutions unify data, simplify operations, and deliver more personalized engagement across the constituent experience. More than 135 advancement offices rely on Slate for Advancement to bring fundraising and alumni engagement workflows together in a single platform, helping teams reduce system complexity and focus more fully on mission-driven outcomes.

SOURCE EverTrue