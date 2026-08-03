DonorSearch by EverTrue Joins Tessitura's Partner Program, Closing the Gap Between Donor Data and Donor Relationships for Arts and Culture

Announced at Tessitura Learning & Community Conference (TLCC) 2026, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping arts and culture fundraising teams bring wealth and philanthropic intelligence directly into the Tessitura platform.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch by EverTrue today announced it has joined Tessitura's Partner program, with plans to bring wealth and philanthropic intelligence directly into the platform arts and culture teams already run on. The partnership comes as the sector navigates declining audience engagement and tighter grant funding, pressure that makes every donor relationship harder to build and more costly to lose.

Meeting that pressure starts with knowing which patrons are ready to give, and reaching them without adding more work to a fundraiser's day. Through the collaboration, EverTrue and Tessitura will work together so that mutual customers can bring donor insights into Tessitura without the manual work of moving them there. This reduces effort for fundraising offices, improves access to important donor insights, and supports more connected fundraising operations.

"Arts and culture teams deserve intelligence that works the way they do, right inside the tools they use every day. Wealth is a starting point; understanding why people give is where we go. By bringing DonorSearch directly into the Tessitura environment, we're making it easier for fundraisers to stop managing data and start building real donor relationships." — Matt Cowell, CPO, EverTrue

"Donor relationships are the foundation of fundraising in this sector, and the tools behind them matter more every year as competition for support grows. Bringing DonorSearch's wealth and philanthropic intelligence directly into Tessitura gives our members sharper donor insight inside the platform they already trust, strengthening fundraising across arts and culture." — Rebecca Herberson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Tessitura

Development on the integration is underway now, with EverTrue building toward a solution designed alongside the fundraisers who will use it. As arts and culture organizations look for ways to do more with less, this is a step toward giving them one less system to manage and one more reason to trust the data in front of them. Fundraising teams on Tessitura who want to learn more can visit EverTrue at TLCC 2026 or reach out to [email protected].

About EverTrue

EverTrue is a philanthropy-first intelligence platform that helps fundraising teams turn data into action and build meaningful donor relationships. Built for nonprofits, healthcare, and educational institutions, EverTrue combines AI-powered insights with solutions for portfolio management, outreach, and stewardship — delivered through Signal, DonorSearch, ThankView, Pledgemine, Balance, Impact, and Odder — so teams know who to engage, how to engage them, and what to do next. More than a platform, EverTrue is a growth partner. Because the causes that matter most can't afford to go without. For more information, visit www.evertrue.com.

About Tessitura

Tessitura is the leading technology platform purpose-built for arts and culture and is the only member-owned, cooperative nonprofit technology solution serving the industry. With CRM at its core, the platform brings ticketing, admissions, fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front-of-house operations together in one complete system, so organizations spend less time managing disconnected tools and more time delivering on their missions. Tessitura serves 800 member organizations across 10 countries, and as a cooperative, every dollar it earns is reinvested in the platform and the community. For more information, visit www.tessitura.com.

SOURCE EverTrue