EverTrue Launches DonorSearch360+, Giving Fundraising Teams Real-Time Donor Intelligence Inside Salesforce

New native AgentExchange application transforms CRM data into dynamic intelligence — enabling nonprofits, universities, and healthcare organizations to screen millions of records and track donor wealth velocity for the first time

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverTrue, a philanthropy-first intelligence platform that helps fundraising teams turn data into action and build real donor relationships, today announced the general availability of DonorSearch360+, a ground-up reimagining of its native Salesforce integration. DonorSearch360+ is now available on AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience — making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack.

Built for gift officers, prospect researchers, and development operations teams, DonorSearch360+ embeds wealth screening, AI-powered predictive scores, and donor intelligence directly into Salesforce Contact, Lead, and Person Account records. The application replaces the legacy DonorSearch360.io integration and introduces capabilities unavailable anywhere else on the market — including industry-first "delta" tracking that allows fundraising teams to visualize how a donor's wealth and engagement signals are changing over time.

DonorSearch360+ is currently available on AgentExchange

From Static Data to a Dynamic Intelligence Engine

Most fundraising teams don't lack data — they lack clarity. For years, nonprofit Salesforce integrations overwrote historical records with each new screening, capped batch runs at 50,000 records, and offered no visibility into whether a donor's capacity was increasing or declining. DonorSearch360+ removes those barriers entirely.

Key capabilities of DonorSearch360+ include:

Industry-first Delta Tracking: Save and compare two distinct donor profiles to visualize wealth velocity — seeing exactly how much a capacity level or AI score has shifted since the last screening.





Save and compare two distinct donor profiles to visualize wealth velocity — seeing exactly how much a capacity level or AI score has shifted since the last screening. Massive-Scale Batching: Screen millions of records directly from a standard Salesforce Report with up to ten simultaneous batch jobs running concurrently.





Screen millions of records directly from a standard Salesforce Report with up to ten simultaneous batch jobs running concurrently. Automated Scheduling: Schedule daily, weekly, or monthly screenings based on saved reports so new contacts and leads are automatically enriched the moment they enter Salesforce — no manual intervention required.





Schedule daily, weekly, or monthly screenings based on saved reports so new contacts and leads are automatically enriched the moment they enter Salesforce — no manual intervention required. Advanced DSAI Score Integration: Six AI-powered predictive scores (MLR, RET, UPG, LTV, SUS, ACQ) move the conversation beyond "How much could this donor give?" to "What will they do next?" — helping gift officers prioritize who to call first, who is ready for a larger ask, and which donors are at risk of lapsing.





Six AI-powered predictive scores (MLR, RET, UPG, LTV, SUS, ACQ) move the conversation beyond "How much could this donor give?" to "What will they do next?" — helping gift officers prioritize who to call first, who is ready for a larger ask, and which donors are at risk of lapsing. Deep Customization: Support for up to 20 user-defined custom fields and full Person Account compatibility, designed for complex enterprise organizations.





Support for up to 20 user-defined custom fields and full Person Account compatibility, designed for complex enterprise organizations. Visual, Graphical Dashboards: A modernized interface replaces the legacy plain-text display with rich, visual donor profiles — plus transparent error reporting so administrators can troubleshoot in real time.

Comments on the News

"Wealth tells you what someone could give. Philanthropy-first intelligence tells you what they will give. DonorSearch360+ moves gift officers beyond capacity estimates and into a real understanding of donor behavior, so that every conversation is better informed and every relationship has a stronger foundation." — Matt Cowell, CPO, EverTrue

"The transition from DonorSearch360.io to DonorSearch360+ was seamless — and the difference was immediately clear. The new interface and reporting capabilities have given our team a level of visibility into our donors that we didn't have before. We're more equipped than ever to build the relationships that drive our mission forward." — Brenna Hull, Advancement Manager, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Built for the Salesforce Ecosystem

DonorSearch360+ is a native Salesforce application available on AgentExchange. Existing customers using the legacy DonorSearch360.io integration can migrate directly, with both packages available in parallel during the transition period. The application has completed Salesforce security review and is generally available to current and new customers.

The launch reflects EverTrue's broader commitment to helping fundraisers do their best work — wherever they work. For teams already embedded in Salesforce, DonorSearch360+ means the intelligence they need is there when they need it, without ever leaving the platform they already rely on.

Availability and Pricing

DonorSearch360+ is available now on AgentExchange. The application is included with existing DonorSearch subscriptions and uses standard screening credits (one record equals one credit). For more information, visit the app listing or contact JB Rauch, Partner Development Manager, [email protected].

Additional Resources

About EverTrue

EverTrue is a philanthropy-first intelligence platform that helps fundraising teams turn data into action and build meaningful donor relationships. Built for nonprofits, healthcare, and educational institutions, EverTrue combines AI-powered insights with solutions for portfolio management, outreach, and stewardship — delivered through Signal, DonorSearch, ThankView, Pledgemine, Balance, Impact, and Odder — so teams know who to engage, how to engage them, and what to do next. More than a platform, EverTrue is a growth partner. Because the causes that matter most can't afford to go without.

Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

SOURCE EverTrue