DonorSearch Introduces DonorSearch Aristotle for Higher Education

"DonorSearch Aristotle for Higher Education puts the predictive precision of AI-powered analytics in the hands of universities and colleges, giving them the most direct route to unparalleled fundraising results," says Bill TeDesco, CEO of DonorSearch. "This marriage of innovation and intelligence makes my vision for DonorSearch's contribution to fundraising a reality ."

"DonorSearch Aristotle for Higher Education brings the unparalleled processing power of Artificial Intelligence to Higher Education fundraising. It transforms the vast amounts of alumni experience, demographic, wealth, and giving data that Universities collect into highly predictive and actionable insights," says Nathan Chappell, Senior Vice President, DonorSearch Aristotle. "Higher Education fundraising now has the extraordinary power to target and inspire their most generous alumni."

Features and benefits of DonorSearch Aristotle for Higher Education include:

Comprehensive, custom, and highly predictive prospect generosity scores effectively designate prospects for specific fundraising efforts and prioritize action.

Data Visualization reports with drill-down and configuration capabilities to inform prospect management strategies and tactics.

with drill-down and configuration capabilities to inform prospect management strategies and tactics. Dynamic re-scoring through the regular refresh of client data for the length of their subscription, using AI/Machine Learning to enhance predictiveness and precision of engagement.

DonorSearch Aristotle for Higher Education is available now. For more information, visit www.donorsearch.net/donorsearch-aristotle.

About DonorSearch

At DonorSearch, we know that philanthropy markers connect what is in someone's heart - their aspirations in life - to their capacity to give to a nonprofit organization. Likewise, we believe that donor prospecting tools should help you connect your cause to more incredible people who can give to the mission. Founded in 2007 and built upon years of experience in philanthropy, our purpose is to provide nonprofits with actionable data and insights that help fundraisers connect more deeply with the right donors. With DonorSearch, identify your best donors, expand your donor pool, predict a donor's capacity to give, and connect at the right time. Our platform empowers fundraisers and takes the guesswork out of donor prospecting so that you can focus your time on relationship building. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

