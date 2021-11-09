DonorSearch Partners with UC Innovation

The new partnership joins prospect research with higher education fundraising on the Salesforce platform. Tweet this

"We're excited to collaborate with the team at DonorSearch to continue to innovate within the advancement industry and bring expanded capabilities to our ascend platform," says George Wu, UC Innovation Chief Operating Officer.

The benefits of this new partnership include:



Using UC Innovation's ascend platform, higher education institutions can now take advantage of nearly 70 high-level charitable giving and capacity data points from DonorSearch's platform.

platform, higher education institutions can now take advantage of nearly 70 high-level charitable giving and capacity data points from DonorSearch's platform. DonorSearch and ascend customers have the ability, through automated APEX classes, to identify alumni fundraising opportunities in real-time as constituents register for homecoming, class reunions, and other institutional events.

DonorSearch connects more causes to people who have an affinity and capacity to give. Through giving insights, wealth screening, and access to secure and accurate donor profile data, we help nonprofits grow giving programs and build donor relationships quickly, efficiently, and securely. We integrate with more than 35 nonprofit CRM systems, and our clients, on average, raise more funds for their mission upon investment with our tools.

UC Innovation is a CRM software and consulting firm providing higher education clients with innovative solutions that utilize efficient business processes and state-of-the-art technologies to reduce cost, ensure quality, and provide timely delivery of CRM needs.

