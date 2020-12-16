Don't add a Champagne Cork Mishap to the 2020 Dumpster Fire

"Champagne cork injuries really do happen, and they have real consequences," said Dianna Seldomridge, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "For this holiday season, our advice is two-fold. As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to be at an all-time high, keep your holiday celebrations smaller, limited to immediate household members. And make sure your at-home celebrations are safe from sight-threatening eye injuries. Follow our tips on the safest way to open a bottle of Champagne."

If injury does occur, seek medical attention immediately from an urgent care medical professional or an ophthalmologist.

