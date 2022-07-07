Don't Ask Tiffany: The Unorthodox Military Tour of Airman Tiffany Davis, A True Story

The first Army case of a transgender woman, who was recognized officially as an Army spouse.

"I was one of the best kept secrets in the U.S. Military. They are embarrassed by me shocked by me."

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1979, a troubled young man, Stephen Davis, entered the US Air Force. This story is about him. In 1983, Tiffany Johnson became an Army spouse when she married Sgt. William Dillahunt. This story is about her. In 1990, the Army Criminal Investigation Command, with help from the State Department and the Pentagon, discovered a shocking fact: Stephen Davis and Tiffany Dillahunt were the same person. A combination of "The Crying Game" meets "M Butterfly" in the US Military – call it a true story and you wouldn't have half of the extraordinary adventure of this charismatic young man who longed for life as a woman. This is believed to be the first Army case of transgender woman who was recognized officially as an Army spouse. Tiffany met Dillahunt after transitioning to a woman in Texas. During their seven-year marriage, Tiffany "loved him more than anything in the world with all her heart" said Stephen Davis.

Producer Dick Atkins, through his A-Films production company, searched for and found Tiffany. Through many days of travel, discussions together and discovery for them both, he was able to piece together Tiffany's amazing journey from young man to woman, against the backdrop of the most unlikely of places… the United States Military. And they have become longtime friends in the process.

Atkins has secured Tiffany's life rights and is developing a limited television series based on this incredible true story of one of the earliest known episodes of a transgendered person involved with the military. Along with producing associates George Gallo and Jeb Brien, they are working to put together the best show runner/creative team to bring this project to life.

The producers have felt this rousing, yet poignant transgender story has had to find its moment. Now the moment needs to find this story.

