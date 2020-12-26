Based on a song adaptation of the 1968 classic Wrap It Up by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, the music video follows Burrhus, a 3D animated character whose not-so-desirable behavior leads to infecting him, his friends, family, and others with COVID-19. In the end, Burrhus learns the hard way that what he does not only impacts him but everyone around him.

As we roll into 2021, try to stay strong, be smart and do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Above all…Don't be a Burrhus!

Stop the Spread, Let's Do It

(a COVID-19 PSA Music Video)

I go out with my friends a lot, and party

Don't wear no mask or wash my hands, not sorry

Social distance ain't my thing, it's stupid

But now my stomach's feeling tight, and putrid

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

Well, chills and coughing followed soon, and sneezing

Learned my lesson I'm not immune, tough breathing

Worst of all I've exposed those I know, plus others

Friends and family, folks in public, oh brother

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

Ow. Do it, good God Almighty, come one.

Oooh, now I'm here to tell you it's all up to us

COVID-19 is some serious stuff

There are health guidelines, that are in place

To keep, keep us all, well informed and safe.

Let's be smart and do our part, reduce risk

Wear that mask, wash your hands and, social dis

If not for you then think about, the others

To flatten that curve we must help, one another

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

Stop the spread, let's do it

CONTACT: Craig Venezia, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Rivet LLC

