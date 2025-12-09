Don't Be Left Out in the Cold This Holiday Season with Unsafe Presents: Buy from Trusted Sources

CPSC Reminds Consumers to Shop Safely This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reminds consumers to prioritize safety during the holiday season. Shop only from trusted stores and online retailers to protect your family from common holiday-related hazards. Most unsafe or counterfeit products sold through unverified third-party sites can come from foreign countries such as China and can have devastating and sometimes fatal consequences for families.

CPSC urges consumers, especially parents and caregivers shopping for young children, to remain vigilant to prevent toy-related injuries and deaths. In addition, be proactive when choosing holiday decorations to keep family and friends safe.

"American families can keep their celebrations joyful and safe by shopping at trusted retailers, staying current on recalls and using holiday decorations properly. Shoppers should be especially cautious about unsafe or counterfeit products sold from foreign countries that may not meet U.S. safety standards," said Consumer Product Safety Commission Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "Don't let dangerous products leave you out in the cold this holiday season: Follow CPSC's tips to shop and decorate safely."

Wrap your holiday with a protective bow with these gift safety tips:

General shopping

Know your seller. Purchase toys from stores and online retailers you know and trust.

Be wary of online deals that sound too good to be true, as these toys may be hazardous or counterfeit products.

When buying secondhand products online, verify recalls at CPSC.gov/recalls before purchasing.

Toys

Follow age guidance and other safety information on toy packaging and choose toys that match each child's interests and abilities.

Provide safety gear, including helmets for scooters and other riding toys, and ensure children use them each time they ride.

Keep balls and toys with small parts away from children younger than three and keep deflated balloons away from children younger than eight.

Check for choking-hazard warnings on toys with small parts, balls, marbles or balloons on the packaging or on the company's website.

Discard plastic wrapping and other packaging immediately after unwrapping gifts to prevent hazards.

Keep holiday decorating safe, festive, and bright with these helpful tips:

Holiday decorations

Water live Christmas trees and look for the "fire resistant" label on artificial trees.

Never leave candles unattended. Keep burning candles in sight and away from flammable items and put them out before leaving the room. Use flameless candles whenever possible.

Never string together more than three sets of incandescent lights and never overload electrical outlets.

Visit CPSC's Holiday Safety Information Center for more holiday safety tips, as well as shareable videos and posters.

