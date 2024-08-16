Don't Be Misled: Important Information About Recent Immigration Announcement

Following President Biden's recent announcement regarding immigration reform, Johnson Law Group wants to ensure you have accurate information.

Key Points:

New Humanitarian Parole Program Accepting Applications Soon: The announced program is not yet in effect and will require a formal application, which will start on August 19th, 2024 . Beware of Scams: Don't fall victim to individuals claiming to help you apply for a non-existent program. Protect Your Rights: Contact Johnson Law Group to discuss your immigration options and ensure your rights are protected. Explore Legal Status Alternatives: We can help determine if you qualify for existing or new immigration programs like humanitarian parole.

Shana Velez - Lead Immigration Attorney:

Shana Velez is a dedicated Immigration Attorney with over 18 years of experience in practicing law.

Shana advises against using unlicensed individuals who could jeopardize your immigration process.

She encourages you to get ahead by scheduling an initial consultation with Johnson Law Group to determine whether you can gain legal status from the recent immigration reform announcement.

Contact Johnson Law Group:

Call: (720) 445-4444 (mention the Humanitarian Parole Program)

Website: https://contact.johnsonlgroup.com/immigration.html

