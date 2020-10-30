Don't be stuck at home for e-learning - hit the beach on a "Schoolcation"
ALG Vacations and participating resorts offer special amenities to work and distance-learn from paradise
Oct 30, 2020, 17:23 ET
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-learning has its share of challenges. There's the loss of social interaction, the fidgeting and mid-afternoon crankies, and interruptions at home and to your internet service. That's where ALG Vacations™ steps in with Schoolcations, combining the best of vacation and education into a fun animated series centered around experiential learning. The first mini-series focuses on Cancun and Riviera Maya, with short webisodes that touch on important aspects of art, science, and history in the destination. Find out what's in store for guests both big and small, and hotels that offer special office or classroom amenities so you can take your work-at-home/learn-at-home set-up to the beach. Designed to help children think of vacation destinations as more than just havens of relaxation, it only takes a quick webisode to help them realize that there is richness and diversity in foreign cultures and faraway lands that go far beneath the surface.
Participating Cancun/Riviera Maya-area resorts are on-board with special rates for adults who want to work in paradise and for kids to e-learn next to the beach. For example, stay for 9 nights or longer in a Deluxe Junior Garden View room, and Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa will set you up with a desk and include WiFi, laundry service, basic printing, room service meal plan scheduling for lunch breaks, and more—all complimentary, allowing you to focus on work while their team takes care of everything else.
Hard Rock Riviera Maya is offering work- and school-friendly amenities that include sanitized workstations in every room; an expanded in-room dining menu; dedicated conference room and office space availability; on-demand workout classes; free long-distance calling; plus daily activities to help you balance work and life. For families, a dedicated online classroom with tech support, after-school activities, bottled water station, and organized sports training is available, too!
