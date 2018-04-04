Don't Be the April Fool: Know What to Buy This Month to Save the Most

Refresh Your Look

In honor of Earth Day this month, many environmentally friendly beauty brands will offer discounts. Shoppers who want to change their skin or makeup routine for spring will be in luck because eco-friendly brands use Earth Day as a big promotional push. Historically, we have also seen deals from Walgreens, Sephora and Bath & Body Works anywhere from 15% to 50% off.

Easy, Breezy Savings

Spring looks have been in the stores for quite some time, so shoppers will now start to see discounts on some of those items. Pro tip: Hold off on summer apparel such as beach hats and swimwear until midsummer when the demand has cooled down and you'll reap the savings. For now, shoppers can find amazing spring styles and deals at:

Many Happy Returns

Just as tax season is in full force, discounts are as well. Even though April is the tail end of tax season, there are still many who haven't started their paperwork. Luckily, this month offers great savings on computers and accessories to get organized now and stay organized for the remainder of the year. Historically, deals have been offered from Dell, HP, Office Depot and Best Buy. Smart shoppers can invest their tax refund with deals from:

Put Some Spring in Your Step

Shoe sales tend to decrease in the winter months, so retailers will offer big discounts in the spring to draw shoppers. Consumers can expect deep discounts on some of last year's styles. Historically, shoes are discounted on average about 25%, but shoppers can find all manner of savings, you just need to know where to look:

Bring on the Bling

Jewelry stores are likely to host sales outside of the non-holiday gift-giving months. With a lull between Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, shoppers can jump on the savings to be had in April. Put a little sparkle in your spring and summer this year and don't be afraid to haggle. With this month being slow for sales, retailers are more willing to negotiate prices to make a final sale.

