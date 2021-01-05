Don't Get Caught Naked Without Bolthouse Farms

Starting Mon., Jan. 11 through Fri., Jan. 15, eligible fans, 18 years and older, who share their wildest "caught naked" 2020 story via direct message at @BolthouseFarms on Instagram will receive a free on-demand, same-day delivery 1 of a one week's supply of Bolthouse Farms ® beverages (7), a coupon for up to $10 of Bolthouse Farms products from their favorite grocery store and fun, exclusive Don't Get Caught Naked branded gear, to help them never getting caught naked again.

"After a long year of uncertainty and many of us staying close to home, the 'Don't Get Caught Naked' campaign allows Bolthouse Farms to boldly show our brand personality and sense of humor and aims to bring this spirit to the new year." said Bolthouse Farms VP of Marketing, AJ Bernstein. "We're living out our goal of creating a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles by offering beverages and products ­– like Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto™ beverages , Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice and Bolthouse Farms® Dutch Chocolate Banana Protein PLUS® shake ­– to help promote wellness, that taste great and are available at a good value. We hope fans engage and grow alongside us in 2021."

To participate, fans should follow Bolthouse Farms on Instagram (@BolthouseFarms) and visit www.bolthouse.com/caughtnaked for official terms and conditions and to learn more.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the Company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

1 Sweepstakes takes place from Mon., Jan. 11, 2021 – Fri., Jan. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT each day, until maximum winners have been reached. Entrants, who must be 18 years old or older, may enter by responding to the Call for Entry by sending a Direct Message to the @bolthousefarms Instagram account that includes: (a) a story and/or response that describes a personal experience as mentioned in the Call for Entry and that includes the words "caught naked"; (b) a valid US mailing address (P.O. boxes not accepted); (c) a valid US phone number; and (d) a valid email address. Only one (1) entry per person.

The first fifty (50) eligible entrants who provide a valid US mailing address in one of the following seven (7) cities: New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; Austin, TX; Denver, CO; District of Columbia (the "Cities"); will receive: (a) a Bolthouse Farms® Product Package ("Product Prize") via an on-demand third-party delivery service, subject to availability, including an assortment of seven (7) Bolthouse Farms® beverage products from a grocery store that carries Bolthouse Farms products along with branded Bolthouse Farms swag via mail at a later date ("Swag Prize" and together with "Product Prize," "Prize"). Approximate Retail Value of each Prize = $75.

An additional one hundred (100) eligible entrants who either a) provide a valid US mailing address in one of the Cities but submit their entry after the First Round Winners; or b) provide a valid US mailing address not in any of the Cities will receive the Prize via mail at a later date.

For official terms & conditions and all details, please visit http://www.bolthouse.com/caughtnaked .

