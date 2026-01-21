Don't Get Trapped: All Traditional Window Breakers and Punches Fail to Cut Laminated Side Windows - Upgrade to EVAC-PRO Before It's Too Late

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where vehicle safety standards have evolved to include laminated side windows in an ever-growing number of new cars, LIFELINE Rescue Tools, LLC is sounding the alarm: All existing window breakers and punch tools are obsolete and ineffective against this modern glass technology. These tools, designed decades ago for tempered glass, shatter on impact but do nothing to cut through laminated layers—leaving occupants trapped in emergencies where every second counts.

To empower everyday consumers with direct access to life-saving tools engineered for first responders, LIFELINE introduces the EVAC-PRO™, the only handheld consumer device proven to cut laminated glass fast and reliably. Named Wirecutter's Top Pick for Laminated Glass, November 2025.

An estimated 34,000+ fatalities projected for 2025 based on NHTSA's first-half estimate of 17,140 deaths—a slight decline but still alarmingly high—preparation is non-negotiable. Ejections account for over 20% of these fatalities, with ejected victims facing a fourfold increased risk of death. NHTSA's FMVSS 226 was implemented on January 19, 2011. After the 2011 rule and phase-in extensions, the ejection mitigation standard became mandatory for new vehicles on September 1, 2017. However, this advancement creates an unintended consequence: trapped occupants unable to escape quickly, especially in rollovers or impacts. Increasingly standard across most 2017-2026 models, especially premium SUVs and EVs (with an estimated 55% market growth trajectory by 2035), making traditional tools inadequate and, in some cases, dangerously misleading.

The risks escalate in water-related accidents, where submersion claims 300-400 lives annually in the US, often in states like Florida with high canal and flood exposure. In these scenarios, vehicle doors may jam under water pressure, and laminated windows resist breaking, turning a survivable incident into a fatal one. "Consumers deserve the truth: If your car has laminated side windows, your glovebox window punch won't save you or your family," said James Counsellor, CEO of LIFELINE Rescue Tools, LLC. "We've pivoted to direct-to-consumer access because safety shouldn't be dealer-exclusive. The EVAC-PRO, available in GEN 4 configurations like FIRE and STEALTH for professionals and everyday users, cuts through laminated glass in seconds—giving you the edge in crashes, submersions, or entrapments."

LIFELINE urges consumers to check their vehicle specs: Many 2017-26 models from major manufacturers now feature laminated side glass for enhanced safety and noise reduction. Don't wait for an accident—be prepared. The EVAC-PRO is compact, user-friendly, and engineered for real-world emergencies, bridging the gap between professional-grade reliability and consumer accessibility.

