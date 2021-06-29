NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading travel booking platform GetYourGuide , which has sold more than 45 million tours across 170 countries, announces its official expansion in the United States. Since early 2020, people have spent an inordinate amount of time indoors, getting lost in a virtual world filled with Netflix, social apps, and even heightened cryptocurrency investments - like Dogecoin. The age of discovery - and rediscovery - is back, and GetYourGuide is encouraging wanderlust travelers to step away from the screens and into the real world. To guide people's moon dreams safely back to earth, GetYourGuide is encouraging crypto investors to stop HODLing Dogecoin and exchange it for real, unforgettable experiences.

With GetYourGuide's expansion in the American market, travelers in the U.S. will be able to maximize each trip with a wide selection of experiences vetted by our local experts across the country's largest tourism destinations. The platform provides access to the nation's most unforgettable travel experiences, including tickets to its most awe-inspiring attractions, exclusive discovery tours, exhilarating outdoor activities, local food immersions, and more.

"We are beyond excited to invite Americans to safely rediscover unforgettable experiences," says Johannes Reck, Co-Founder & CEO at GetYourGuide. "The challenges many faced over the past year sent people into a virtual spiral – Netflix bingeing, increased social app use, and a renewed interest in stock and cryptocurrency trading, such as Dogecoin. Why waste time worrying about hourly fluctuations in Doge when we can invest in making memories by experiencing the best of the real world?"

With 3 million customer reviews, 24/7 customer service, full refunds for cancellations up to 24 hours in advance and price matching benefits to guarantee the best deals, travelers don't have to stress about finding the perfect experiences for each trip. Customers can save their dream experiences with the GetYourGuide wishlist feature, making planning for trips a breeze. And to make it even easier to book experiences, GetYourGuide is available in 14 languages and offers payment in over 40 currency options, including HODLed Dogecoin.

"We are excited to help Americans of all backgrounds and walks of life leave the virtual behind and rediscover the real world – whether it's in their own backyard or at their next vacation destination," says Emil Martinsek, CMO at GetYourGuide. "No matter if you are an art fanatic, outdoor enthusiast, home chef, adrenaline junkie, or an avid traveler wanting to truly get under the surface of your next destination, GetYourGuide is your companion to unlocking the most unforgettable experiences."

The global travel booking platform is quickly expanding throughout the United States and is present in the country's largest markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco and Tampa.

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the booking platform for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover the best things to do in a destination — including walking tours by top local experts, local culinary tours, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets to the world's most iconic attractions, bucket-list experiences and niche offerings you won't find anywhere else. Since its founding in 2009, travelers from over 170 countries have booked more than 45 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of over 550 travel experts and technologists, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has offices in 15 countries around the world.

