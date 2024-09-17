Don't Just Own The Libs - Run Your Own Race To The White House With Collectable Action Figures

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Namespace LLC is using Kickstarter to bring positive change and a playful humor to the collectible toy market with their 1:18th scale Election 2024 figures.

Bringing together global expertise in product design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, the team's Kickstarter campaign aims to transform the iconic and recognizable cast of the 2024 election into fun and inspiring collectible toys.

America's Next Top President Collectable Action Figures (Not Pictured: Trump). Newcomer & Social Justice Warrior Collectible Action Figures

"We're looking for fun even in uncertain times like these," said Matt Jacquot, Sales Manager at Namespace, "and with these well-known characters, we want to encourage positive change and even foster a little more tolerance in bringing people together."

Interchangeable Trump and Biden heads bring Presidents 45 and 46 together in one action figure, complete with ice cream cone and red MAGA hat.

bring Presidents 45 and 46 together in one action figure, complete with ice cream cone and red MAGA hat. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is immediately recognizable in her trademark power suit, ready to stand alongside her boss or face off against her opponent.

is immediately recognizable in her trademark power suit, ready to stand alongside her boss or face off against her opponent. The Long Arm of the Law figure protects and serves whoever you want him to, equipped with police hat, gun and handcuff accessories.

protects and serves whoever you want him to, equipped with police hat, gun and handcuff accessories. Supporters can decide how to tackle immigration with the Newcomer figure , fresh off the boat with her suitcase and protest sign.

, fresh off the boat with her suitcase and protest sign. Completing the set is the Social Justice Warrior , who's taking his placard to the streets. You decide what the burning issue is, and whether his protest will stay peaceful or not.

, who's taking his placard to the streets. You decide what the burning issue is, and whether his protest will stay peaceful or not. All heads, hands and accessories are interchangeable, allowing for a range of role options.

The funding campaign for the 3.75 inch action figures has begun today and will run for 30 days to secure the funding for production. Namespace has chosen this route to reduce customer risk and to introduce the set to the largest possible audience.

The company has already invested in the design and prototyping of the figures in preparing for market, and the Kickstarter campaign for the 2024 election action figures is available here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/namespacetoys/americas-next-top-president-2024

About Namespace

The global team at Namespace combines extensive product design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution experience with a dedication to finding fun in the unexpected. Their figures aim to lighten the collectible landscape and celebrate a playful, optimistic outlook.

For press photos and images go to: https://namespacetoys.com/press/

To find out more, contact Matt Jacquot, [email protected], (484) 809-4088

