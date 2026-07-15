Don't Just Replace Your Anesthesiology Group - Create Your Advantage

As Texas hospitals face unprecedented changes in the anesthesiology market, Surgical Directions urges leaders to look beyond vendor replacement and build a stronger surgical enterprise

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Texas, hospital executives are confronting a new reality. Long-standing anesthesiology relationships are changing, workforce pressures continue to intensify, and organizations are facing difficult decisions about physician groups, employment models, subsidies, and surgical access.

For many hospitals, the immediate question is, "Who should replace our anesthesiology group?"

Five Anesthesiology Operations Questions

According to Surgical Directions, that is the wrong question.

"The hospitals that will succeed over the next decade won't simply replace one anesthesia provider with another," said Renaye Jenkins, MBA, Senior Anesthesia Consultant at Surgical Directions. "They'll use this moment to redesign how anesthesiology supports their surgical enterprise. That's where the real opportunity lies."

To help healthcare leaders navigate this rapidly changing environment, Surgical Directions has released Anesthesiology Is No Longer a Vendor Management Problem: A C-Suite Guide to Stabilizing Costs, Improving Control, and Protecting Surgical Access.

While the white paper examines national trends reshaping anesthesiology, its message is especially relevant in Texas, where hospitals are evaluating new care models amid increasing workforce competition, growing subsidy demands, rising locum tenens costs, and heightened expectations for operational performance.

Rather than viewing anesthesiology as a contracting decision, Surgical Directions encourages executives to approach it as a strategic business initiative that influences:

Surgical growth and expansion





Operating room utilization and patient access





Financial sustainability





Physician recruitment and retention





Workforce stability





Long-term organizational performance

"The question isn't whether your organization will experience change," Jenkins said. "The question is whether you'll react to the market or use it as an opportunity to create a competitive advantage."

The report encourages Texas healthcare leaders to evaluate five critical areas before making significant anesthesiology decisions:

Is our coverage model aligned with future demand?





Are compensation and subsidy levels sustainable?





Are we maximizing reimbursement and revenue opportunities?





Does our agreement protect the hospital's long-term interests?





Is anesthesiology helping drive perioperative performance beyond clinical coverage?

How does your organization compare? Healthcare leaders can evaluate their current anesthesiology model using Surgical Directions' complimentary self-assessment, designed to help organizations identify strengths, uncover potential gaps, and prioritize opportunities across these five critical areas. Access the assessment here: https://www.surgicaldirections.com/texas-anesthesia-strategy/

Surgical Directions works with hospitals to objectively evaluate employment models, independent physician groups, management companies, governance structures, staffing strategies, and financial performance. The firm's clinician-led team helps organizations develop anesthesiology strategies that improve access, reduce unnecessary costs, strengthen accountability, and support long-term surgical growth.

"Texas has always been one of the nation's most dynamic healthcare markets," Jason Klopotowski, Lead Physician Managing Director added. "Organizations that approach today's anesthesiology challenges strategically will emerge stronger, more resilient, and better positioned for growth."

About Surgical Directions

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company specializing in perioperative and procedural care, sterile processing, anesthesiology, and radiology services. With a unique clinician-led model and proprietary analytics platform, Merlin™, the firm empowers hospitals and provider groups to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and financial performance. From supply chain optimization to governance redesign, Surgical Directions delivers peer-to-peer partnership and clinical expertise that helps clients provide quality care and improve margins. Learn more at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions