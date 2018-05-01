Don't Let the Check Engine Light Turn You Off From Making Needed Repairs

"Many people fear that when the check engine light comes on, it is going to mean several hundred or more dollars in repairs, so they ignore the light and hope the problem goes away," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "Data from CarMD makes it clear that not addressing the cause of an illuminated check engine light can cost you in terms of wasted fuel and more expensive repairs in the future."

When the check engine light is illuminated, it usually means that the vehicle system, such as the ignition, fuel injection or emission control, is not operating properly, even if the vehicle appears to be running normally. The top 10 most common check engine light repairs as reported by the recently released CarMD Vehicle Health Index are as follows.

Replace O2 sensor(s) Replace ignition coil(s) and spark plug(s) Replace catalytic converter Inspect fuel cap and tighten or replace as necessary Replace evaporative emissions (EVAP) purge control valve Replace mass airflow (MAF) sensor Replace ignition coil(s) Replace evaporative emissions (EVAP) purge solenoid Replace fuel injector(s) Replace thermostat

"Following a recommended maintenance schedule and addressing small problems before they become bigger ones will help extend the life of your car and minimize check engine related repairs," continued White. "It's important to note that most of the common check engine problems negatively impact a car's fuel economy and become more costly to repair if service is delayed."

The Car Care Council's popular Car Care Guide features helpful information about the check engine light. Available in English and Spanish, a printed copy of the 80-page Car Care Guide can be ordered free-of-charge by visiting www.carcare.org/car-care-guide.

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-let-the-check-engine-light-turn-you-off-from-making-needed-repairs-300640214.html

SOURCE Car Care Council

Related Links

http://www.carcare.org

