Don't Like Hard Kombucha? San Diego's Newest Brewery, Jaybird Kombucha, is Convinced You'll Change Your Mind

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those that have yet to jump on the hard kombucha craze and struggle to get past the vinegary taste of the fermented, tea-based drink, San Diego's new Jaybird Kombucha is convinced even its biggest of skeptics will enjoy a cold glass.

Co-founded by San Diego natives Jay Ressler and Luke Syka, Jaybird is the latest hard kombucha drink to emerge from Southern California offering a health-conscious alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages.

Started as a passion project by Ressler and Syka, Jaybird's mission is to create a drink that is desirable for the "non-kombucha drinker." Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the brewery's unique product allowed Ressler and Syka to raise a successful seed investment round that closed in Summer 2021.

"The problem I see with the current hard kombucha products in the market is that unless you already like kombucha, you won't like hard kombucha," said Ressler. "We wanted to create a hard kombucha that even the dedicated beer drinker would enjoy."

Jaybird is brewed in-house using its unique brewing method that eliminates the familiar vinegary aftertaste associated with many kombucha drinks. The beverage is plant-based, gluten-free, low-calorie, low-sugar, and antioxidant-rich. Of the 20 taps available in the taproom, 17 will be dedicated to hard kombucha products brewed in-house, one will be a non-alcoholic version, and two taps will be dedicated to local craft beers and hard seltzers.

Ressler and Syka, with the help of many family and friends, have spent the past few months renovating and prepping the tasting room — appropriately dubbed "The Nest" — for its anticipated summer opening in August 2021.

The Nest will convey a "Maritime-Industrial-Funk'' feel with splashes of color, according to Syka. The renovation will be completed with interior design elements by Los Angeles-based architectural designer Ali Keenan.

All flavors and types of Jaybird will be available on tap in addition to an experiential menu exclusive to the tasting room. Local and non-local beers and seltzers will also be available.

About Jaybird Kombucha

Jaybird is a hard kombucha brand made with only real, clean, and organic ingredients founded by Jay Ressler and Luke Syka. Located at 10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite C, in San Diego, Jaybird tasting room offers a unique tasting experience of Jaybird's premium selection of plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free hard kombucha flavors in addition to an experimental menu with local and non-local beers and seltzers. Follow us on Instagram at @jaybirdkombucha and www.jaybirdkombucha.com

Questions? Email [email protected]

