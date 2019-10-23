CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dworken & Bernstein Co. L.P.A. and Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. L.P.A. remind consumers that they have until December 22, 2019, to request their $12.50 payment from the Fitbit Class Action Settlement.

Don't Lose Your $12.50 PAYMENT From The Fitbit Class Action Settlement.

File your Claim Form by December 22, 2019.

The United States District Court, N.D. California, ordered us to notify you again of your right to $12.50 from a class action settlement in Brickman, et al. v. Fitbit, Case No. 3:15-cv-2077.

Over 60,000 people have claimed their money. Don't lose yours.

Questions? Call 1-855-336-4163 or visit www.SleepDeviceSettlement.com

SOURCE Dworken & Berstein Co. L.P.A. and Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. L.P.A.

