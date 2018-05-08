Don't Miss Bike to Work Day on May 10!

Bike to Work Day will feature dozens of morning and after-work events throughout the region and over 400 energizer stations spread across all nine Bay Area counties. The energizer stations will be open during the morning commute and many will reopen during the evening to greet bicycle commuters with free beverages, snacks, giveaways and encouragement. Riders can stop by to pick up a free Bike to Work Day canvas tote filled with goodies to fuel their commutes, including a day-of, 2-for-1 coupon for Chipotle.

Pledge to ride — at https://youcanbikethere.com/events/pledge-to-ride-on-bike-to-work-day-2018-may-10/ — and you'll be eligible for a range of prizes. Complete event information — including county-specific activities and energizer station locations — is available at YouCanBikeThere.com. A partial list of day-of events is provided below. Too far to bike to work? Try combining bicycling and transit. Go to the "Bicycling" tab at 511.org to learn more about bikes on transit and to plan your bike route with the BikeMapper tool. No bike? No problem. You can sign up for a free month of bike sharing through May 31, courtesy of Ford GoBike and BART. For more info, go to fordgobike.com/BARTable.

Major Bike to Work Events May 1–31 — Bay Area Bike Challenge

May 8–12 — Bike to Work Week

May 10 — Bike to Work Day

5:30-11:00 a.m. — Morning Bike to Work Day Energizer Stations (times vary with location)



5:30-9:30 a.m. — Bike to Work Day Super Energizer Station at Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point



7:00-9:30 a.m. — Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast at Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland (12 th Street BART station)



7:30-9:30 a.m. – BTWD press conference followed by Movers and Shakers Ride at MLK Jr. Library (150 E. San Fernando St, San Jose)



8:00 a.m. – Oakland elected officials press event at Frank Ogawa Plaza



8:30 a.m. — Bike to Work Day Rally at San Francisco City Hall



4:00-7:00 p.m. — Evening Bike to Work Day Energizer Stations



5:30-8:30 p.m. — Berkeley Bike Happy Hour, the East Bay's biggest block party! BikeEastBay.org/BHH



6:00-8:00 p.m. – SVBC's Bike Away from Work Bash at the Historic Adobe Building (157 Moffett Blvd., Mountain View)

In addition to MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system) and Kaiser Permanente, Bike to Work Day 2018 receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Clear Channel Outdoor, Clif Bar, Ride Report and Exodus Travel, as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Bike to Work Day's media sponsor is NBC Bay Area-KNTV/Telemundo 48. Prizes for the Bike Commuter of the Year winners were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), Chipotle and Mike's Bikes. Day-of 2-for-1 promotion provided by Chipotle. The event is made possible through the cooperation of thousands of volunteers, county congestion management agencies, local jurisdictions, local bicycling coalitions and MTC.

