Don't Miss Out - Last Chance To Attend Inaugural Combined Baltimore Book Festival And Light City Celebration

BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore residents and visitors have just four more days to visit the combined Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration, which has illuminated the city with dazzling light art, thought-provoking authors and chefs, dynamic performances and cutting-edge innovators since November 1st. Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore, the 10-day event is the nation's first and only combined festival of art, literature, music, ideas and innovation.

"There are just a few days left to experience the majesty of this truly unique celebration, which has enthralled the city for the past six days," said Kathy Hornig, Festival Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "The robust schedule of performances, art and events we have lined up for the final stretch will close out this one-of-a-kind celebration in spectacular fashion and illuminate Baltimore's bright future heading into 2020 and beyond."

The festival will close with an unforgettable Fireworks Finale on Sunday, November 10th at 9:45 p.m.

Highlights of the final days of the united Baltimore Book Festival and Light City include:

Ongoing viewing opportunities of 19 world-class public light art installations and galleries throughout the Inner Harbor, many of which address timely themes and boldly merge traditional art forms with new technology

throughout the Inner Harbor, many of which address timely themes and boldly merge traditional art forms with new technology Dynamic live concerts and performances at the Concert Stage, including the infectious dance-rock of Baltimore -based Super City

at the Concert Stage, including the infectious dance-rock of -based Continued activations in 19 Baltimore neighborhoods through the reinvented Neighborhood Lights Program , which is illuminating the city with immersive arts experiences in partnership with the Enoch Pratt Library

neighborhoods through the reinvented , which is illuminating the city with immersive arts experiences in partnership with the Enoch Pratt Library Interactive Pop-up and strolling performances including illuminated stilt performers Big Whimsy and the dynamic Fashion Comes to Light: Brilliance at Light City

including illuminated stilt performers and the dynamic Dramatic Fireworks Finale that will deliver a dazzling conclusion to 10 days of innovation and celebration

With nearly all events free and accessible to the public, the festival breaks down barriers and brings together diverse audiences to interact with and discuss world-class art, literature and ideas.

The festivals also serve as an economic and creative catalyst for the city of Baltimore, elevating visionaries across creative pillars both locally and globally. Baltimore's creative workforce is an integral part of the city's economy. According to a report from Americans for the Arts, more than 15,000 people are employed by nonprofits arts and cultural organizations in Baltimore, and their creative output generated more than $606 million in economic activity in 2017.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Brilliant Baltimore is made possible by Presenting Sponsor: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Founding and Sustaining Sponsors: BGE, City of Baltimore, T. Rowe Price, Visit Maryland, What Works Studio, and WJZ-TV ; Leadership Sponsors: Brown Advisory , France-Merrick Foundation, HASA, Maryland State Arts Council, McGuireWoods LLP and Pier 5 Hotel - Curio a collection by Hilton; Major Sponsors: Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, Downtown Partnership, M&T Bank, PNC, TooFar Media, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Johns Hopkins, UMBC and Waterfront Partnership; Contributing Sponsors: Atapco ,Transamerica and Visit Baltimore; and Community Sponsors: AARP, Bowie State University, Cruise Maryland, The Herbert Bearman Foundation, Metro By T-Mobile, Nora Roberts Foundation, Spirit Cruises, Towson University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Venable.

Visit the Brilliant Baltimore website and follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay abreast of all of the events, VIP happenings and awe-inspiring performances taking place this fall. If you'd like to share this news on social media, please tag @LightCityBmore @BmoreBookFest and hashtag #BrilliantBaltimore

About Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, events center and film office. By providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, and by producing large-scale events such as Artscape, Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.

SOURCE Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

Related Links

https://brilliantbaltimore.com

