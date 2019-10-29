Don't Miss Out: 3 Day Super Sale Reveals Participating Brands Offering Up To 90% Off
Oct 29, 2019, 08:20 ET
DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers count down to the anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) running from 31 October to 2 November 2019, organiser Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the brands participating in its seventh edition. With over 500 brands and 2,000 retail outlets confirmed, 3DSS will offer huge savings of up to 90 per cent off on merchandise from the fashion, beauty and health, homeware, electronics, footwear, accessories, gold and jewellery and kids' categories.
FASHION
- Givenchy
- Hollister
- Gap
- Banana Republic
- Monsoon
- Boutique 1
- Diesel
- Riva
- Choice
- Etoile
- Bershka
- Women's Secret
- Massimo Dutti
- Pull & Bear
- Oysho
- Balmain
- Reiss
- Coast
- Miss Selfridge
- H&M
- & Other Stories
- COS
- MaxMara
- Giordano
- Splash
- Scotch & Soda
- Springfield
- G2000
- Hugo Boss
- DKNY
- Michael Kors
- Coach
BEAUTY & HEALTH
- Nyx
- Urban Decay
- Abdul Smad Al Qurashi
HOME
- Homes R Us
- Home Box
- Maisons du Monde
- Iwan Maktabi
- Danube Home
- Jashanmal
- Interiors
- Think Kitchen
- Tavola
- Pottery Barn
- West Elm
- Crate & Barrel
- Zara Home
- ACE
SPORTS
- Seafolly
- Lululemon Athletica
- Sun & Sand Sports
- Nike
- Under Armour
- Adidas
- Reebok
- Beyond the Beach
- Decathlon
- Stadium
- Billabong
- The Social Foot
ELECTRONICS
- Virgin Megastore
- Jumbo Electronics
- Better Life
- Harman House
- Jacky's Electronics
FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES
- FILA
- Steve Madden
- Level Shoes
- Skechers
- Nine West
- Shoexpress
- Hush Puppies
- Yateem Optician
- Kurt Geiger
- Rivoli
- Seddiqi & Sons
- Vision Express
- Footlocker
- Athlete's Co
- Accessorize
- Hour Choice
GOLD & JEWELLERY
- Damas
- Jawhara Jewellery
- Koraba Jewellery
- Joy Alukkas
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds
- La Marquise
KIDS
- Early Learning Centre
- Mamas & Papas
- Mothercare
DEPARTMENT
- Robinsons
- Debenhams
- Muji
- Salam Studio
- Centrepoint
- Marks & Spencer
SUPERMARKET
- Carrefour
- Lulu Hypermarket
- Choithrams
- Union Coop
For a full list of brands, please visit @DSFsocial or www.3daysupersale.com.
