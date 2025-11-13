Don't Miss Out! Retro Sours Has Landed at Target This November

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. Retro Sours, the super sour, throwback candy from Iconic Candy, has officially landed at Target — taking over endcaps nationwide for the entire month of November.

This limited-time feature spotlights three bold, mouth-watering flavors hitting Target shelves:

Retro Sours Shipper Tangerine Sours & Mango Sour

Tangerine

Mango

Raspberry — the newest and most-anticipated addition to the Retro Sours lineup.

Each collectible tin is packed with nostalgic flavor and full-throttle 90s energy — made to be shared, gifted, and shown off. But hurry… once they're gone, they're gone.

"Target shoppers are about to experience a full-on flavor flashback," said Jordan Wiesen, Co-Founder of Iconic Candy. "Retro Sours was built for moments like this — fun, bold, and impossible to resist."

Find Retro Sours on endcap displays at all Target stores nationwide, through November

For more information and to explore the full Iconic Candy collection, visit iconiccandy.com and follow @IconicCandy_ on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

ABOUT ICONIC CANDY, LLC

Iconic Candy is on a mission to bring back the sweetest parts of growing up. From Creme Savers® to Bubble Jug®, Retro Sours®, Ouch! Bubble Gum®, and more, Iconic Candy revives the legendary brands fans loved then—and still crave today. Every product is recreated with care, ensuring the same flavors and experiences that made them iconic in the first place.

Contact: Kim Wiesen

732-443-3043

[email protected]

www.iconiccandy.com

SOURCE Iconic Candy