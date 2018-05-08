Don't Miss The World's Richest Ranch Rodeo!

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hat Company is proud to partner with the All Around Ranch Rodeo Challenge, June 14th – 16th, at the Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas! It's going to be a fun and enjoyable event for adults and children. Come see 200 cowboys compete in our "World's Richest Ranch Rodeo!" and the chance to earn $50,000 for the winning team. There will be a trade show with 27 vendors with a variety of items such as western tack, women's, men's, & children's apparel, Native American artifacts, Advocare and much more!