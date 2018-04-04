Don't Snooze on the Facts: Americans With Sleep Disorders Report Impact on Quality of Life

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep problems, difficulty initiating and maintaining sleep, nonrestorative sleep, and excessive daytime sleepiness are associated with adverse effects on well-being, functioning, and quality of life. Clearly, these serious consequences provide the need for treatment options that address the condition and enhance quality of life—outcomes that walk together hand in hand.

In important ways, sleep disorder sufferers are just like everyone else: on average, they are about as likely as the next person to view themselves as optimists and to enjoy pursuing lives filled with challenge, novelty and change. Yet in other ways, their sleep-related issues may adversely influence their sense of personal empowerment and their emotional well-being, finds market research firm Packaged Facts in the report Sleep Management in the U.S.: Consumer Strategies.

For example:

Those diagnosed with "insomnia/sleep disorder" are more than 50% more likely than adults on average to agree that there is little they can do to change their lives.





Those diagnosed with "snoring/sleep apnea" are more than three times more likely than adults on average to have suffered from depression in last 12 months.

Sleep issues are often caused or strongly influenced by other health- and environment-related factors. In this respect, troubled sleep adds to the weight dragging down their quality of life.

Sleep disorder sufferers are inclined to view medication as a means of achieving agency in the quest for improved quality of life. By helping to treat and manage their conditions, medication can provide them with a sense of agency and empowerment they may otherwise lack.

For many, medication may help bring back needed balance to quality of life: those diagnosed with "insomnia/sleep disorder" are 40% more likely than average to say that medication for their health condition has really made life better. This translates to almost 6 in 10 who agree with this statement.

About the Report

Sleep Management in the U.S.: Consumer Strategies provides industry participants with an organized, insight-driven roadmap to navigating consumers' sleep treatment and management strategies, helping to leverage market opportunity. The report focuses on how adults approach and treat sleep disturbances and sleep disorders, emphasizing consumer survey analysis, including trends over time. The report studies two distinct groups: "troubled sleepers" and adults who have specific sleep conditions/disorders. Demographic analysis of these groups is woven into report analysis.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, consumer packaged goods, and pet products and services.

