﻿Don't Stay Indoors Just Because It's Cold Outside

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better way to experience the unparalleled natural beauty of the U.S. than at a National Park, even when the weather turns chilly.

"There are advantages to visiting a national park in wintertime: fewer crowds, new views, challenging terrain, and — perhaps best of all — hiking in the wintertime means no bugs!" said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews and author of the article.

A total of 10 national parks are featured in the ranking, emphasizing parks all over the U.S.

Parks were reviewed on the following factors: how bad does the weather actually get in the park during the winter months, how much of the park is closed in the winter, are there opportunities for a wide variety of winter sports, are there additional winter-themed events and attractions, and what wintertime accommodations are offered for those who might prefer to stay indoors.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:

Mount Rainier National Park

Where to stay: Stone Creek Lodge at Mt. Rainier; City: Ashford, Washington Yosemite National Park

Where to stay: Yosemite Valley Lodge; City: Yosemite National Park, California Denali National Park

Where to stay: Denali Creek Lodge; City: Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska Yellowstone National Park

Where to stay: Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins; City: Mammoth, Wyoming Rocky Mountain National Park

Where to stay: The Stanley Hotel; City: Estes Park, Colorado Lassen Volcanic National Park

Where to stay: Highlands Ranch Resort; City: Mill Creek, California Acadia National Park

Where to stay: Acadia Hotel; City: Bar Harbor, Maine Crater Lake National Park

Where to stay: Crater Lake Resort; City: Fort Klamath, Oregon Bryce Canyon National Park

Where to stay: Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel; City: Bryce Canyon City, Utah Joshua Tree National Park

Brand: Best Western Gardens Hotel at Joshua Tree National Park; City: Twentynine Palms, CA

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/best-national-parks-to-visit-during-winter/

