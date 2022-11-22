Don't Take the Risk This Holiday Season--Take a Free Thanksgiving Ride Instead

The Beliz Law Firm Announces Their Annual Thanksgiving Sober Ride Campaign to Curb Drunk Driving

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce the risk of drunk driving accidents this Thanksgiving, The Beliz Law Firm is running a free sober ride campaign . The offer, which runs during Thanksgiving weekend, is open to adults who choose to use a rideshare or taxi to get home after a holiday celebration.

Thanksgiving Drunk Driving Statistics

Thanksgiving Sober Rides Campaign

While the Thanksgiving holiday is an enjoyable time of year, it is also one of the most dangerous when it comes to travel. According to the National Safety Council , Thanksgiving Day is one of the deadliest days of the year when it comes to alcohol-impaired driving, with consistently higher drunk driving fatalities than an average day. This claim is backed up by data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Between 2016 and 2020, the NHTSA reports that over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during Thanksgiving.

How to Receive a Free Thanksgiving Ride

To receive a free ride in Long Beach this holiday, all you need to do is book a ride with your choice of rideshare between November 23rd and November 26th. Once you pay the driver, send your receipt and PayPal email address to the following address, and The Beliz Law Firm will reimburse you through PayPal:

Attn: Sober Rides

3777 Long Beach Blvd, #510

Long Beach, CA 90807

Please note that the program is valid only for a single one-way ride and that the recipient must be age 21 or older to qualify. Additional terms and conditions for the free Thanksgiving ride can be found on The Beliz Law Firm's website.

About The Beliz Law Firm:

Michael A. Beliz established The Beliz Law Firm in 2011 to help represent personal injury victims in Long Beach. He has been practicing law since 2006 and worked for two of the most prominent personal injury firms in Southern California. Since then, he has handled hundreds of personal injury cases ranging from car accidents and dog bites to motorcycle crashes and wrongful death.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, call The Beliz Law Firm at 562-452-3772 for a free case review.

Contact Information:

The Beliz Law Firm

(562) 452-3772

