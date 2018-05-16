Don't Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Mini Meteorologists! Enter the Mini Meteorologist Contest by next Monday for the chance to present the weather forecast live on national television. Lands' End, in partnership with The Weather Channel, is fostering a love of science for kids between the ages of six and 16. Four grand prize winners will be awarded a trip for two to Atlanta to present the weather on National Summer Learning Day, July 12, 2018.

It's easy to enter! Just submit your essay by Monday, May 21 to www.landsend.com/lovelearning.

Be a mini-meteorologist! Enter today for the chance to win a guest spot on The Weather Channel and gear from Lands' End.

How to Enter

Weather fans ages six to 16: Write a brief essay telling us why you want to be a Mini Meteorologist (300-3,500 characters, which is about 500 words or less).

Parents or guardians: Submit your child's essay to landsend.com/lovelearning.

Fifty finalists will be selected for a video interview to read a 30-second script. Judging criteria include poise, creativity and an overall love of meteorology.

Time is running out! Enter today for your chance to win one of the four grand prizes which include airfare for two (child and guardian), lodging and meals plus a $500 Lands' End on-air wardrobe.

Learn more at landsend.com/lovelearning.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About The Weather Channel

For more than 35 years, The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. For eight years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year." With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather - its expertise is unrivaled. Engaging with fans and delivering content to feed their fascination with all things weather is paramount to the network's mission. With its community platform, weloveweather.tv, the network created a 2-way dialogue with fans, establishing an ongoing relationship with those that have a passion for weather. In March 2018, The Weather Channel's parent company, Weather Group, was purchased by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios (entertainmentstudios.com). This acquisition allows Entertainment Studios to expand into the increasingly important live and local news category, while providing opportunity for The Weather Channel to further expand its reach and influence in the media space. For more information visit weathergroup.com.

