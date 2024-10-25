DONUT MEDIA LAUNCHES EXPERT-TESTED "REAL MECHANIC SCRUB" IN NEARLY 2,000 STORES

COLLECTOR'S "REAL MECHANIC STUFF MINI BOX" TO FOLLOW IN LATE 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donut Media , the nation's leading automotive entertainment brand, today launched REAL MECHANIC SCRUB. Developed, tested, and used daily by Donut's in-house team and mechanics. Launching in nearly 2,000 Walmart stores, this is the company's first collaboration with the retailer. With over 14 million car-obsessed followers across YouTube and social channels and a decade of producing the industry's leading content, this product is guided by the team's unique expertise, first-hand insights, and genuine needs in their own garages.

Donut Media's Real Mechanic Scrub

Named for Donut's beloved expert channel, Real Mechanic Stuff (which focuses on exposing unverified auto hacks and sharing tried-and-true advice from experienced mechanics), this professional-level cleaner fills a gap in the market with a product that Donut's dedicated audience, mechanics, and auto hobbyists alike have been searching for. Free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, the soap's cleansing power has been fortified by natural exfoliators like walnut shells to ensure grime, grease, and oil are removed fully and safely. The scrub is finished with a luxurious combination of shea butter and coconut oil to soften hands for life outside the shop. From the scent to the trademark yellow packaging design, Donut's entire team spent over a year developing, testing, and deliberating over each detail to ensure the soap remained true to their uncompromising standards and the legendary style of the in-house merch line .

"We spend every day with engines and oil but we're also online, listening to what car fans are talking about. One thing we all have in common is wanting to clean up quickly," explains Donut Editor in Chief, Nolan Sykes. "Real Mechanic Scrub is so reliable and effective that I don't even wear gloves anymore when I'm working on our project cars; plus it smells amazing! So many people at Donut helped develop this over the last 12 months, and we're all really proud of the final product on the shelves."

Soon to follow, the REAL MECHANIC STUFF MINI BOX will land in stores in late 2024. The commemorative workshop box will hit 1,856 Walmart locations at launch, expanding Donut's connection to its audience and further empowering novice auto enthusiasts to put their love of cars into action. In Donut's signature eye-catching yellow, this complementary organizer combines durability and creativity to elevate everyone's workshops, from modern creatives to old-school motorheads.

Launching easily accessible products like REAL MECHANIC SCRUB and REAL MECHANIC STUFF MINI BOX is the natural next step for Donut. Since its initial viral success almost a decade ago, Donut's brand has wide-ranging specialist automotive content encompassing history, tutorials, and entertainment, as well as their high-quality line of merchandise. Consequently, its grown to become America's leading car culture brand with an active community of auto experts, advice-seekers, and car fanatics.

About Donut Media

Founded in 2015, Donut is the top automotive entertainment brand in the U.S. It is committed to inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts. It has gained more than 8.5 million YouTube subscribers by pioneering a comedic and informative approach to modern car culture. Donut's expanding catalog of original content is dedicated to telling unique automotive stories, working on project cars, testing out automotive gadgets, and aftermarket modifications all with the team's trademark sense of humor. Beyond digital content, it operates a successful consumer products business, a wholly-owned collectible car brand, STOCKY, and executes world-class brand partnerships. Donut is part of Recurrent, a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

