donut robotics, which has become world-famous for its smart masks, will be exhibiting at CES2022

Earphone-shaped new device

When our smart mask was first announced, it drew so much attention from all quarters that an article about it even appeared in the New York Times. We are now taking the opportunity to announce our new earphone-like device that evolved from the smart masks. This new device makes online meetings more convenient than ever. The technology also helps improve communication among and with the hearing impaired, who number between 400 million to 500 million worldwide, contributing to the attainment of SDGs.

What we plan to exhibit at CES

The 36-sqm booth, complete with a demonstration space for smart masks and a separate business meeting space, is where our latest small robot named Cinnamon, a new device for online conferences, as well as the C-FACE smart mask will be showcased.

The why and wherefore of our participation at CES

donut robotics received an exhibition offer from CES management in 2020, and we have been in discussion with them over the last year. Smart masks were launched in Japan, and as our plans were set for acquiring certification in the US, we felt the time was right for participation. In addition to expanding sales channels in the U.S., we look forward to a new startup, which we are, trying to challenge the market overseas. Our success at doing so is something that can inject new energy into the Japanese economy.

CES 2022 Exhibition

Date and Time: January 5 (Wed)-8 (Sat), 2022

Location: Las Vegas, USA

Exhibition Area: Booth 8155

Tech East, North Hall / Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center

To Be Exhibited: Cinnamon - the watch-over robot, C-FACE smart mask and reception set, and an earphone-type device

CES official site

https://www.ces.tech/

