DonutNV Launches "Sleigh The Holiday" Giveaway for Corporate Events

Win a FREE DonutNV Truck Visit for Your Corporate Holiday Event!

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DonutNV, the beloved mobile food trucks serving hot, fresh mini donuts and refreshing lemonade and iced coffee, is excited to announce the launch of its "Sleigh The Holiday" giveaway. One lucky company will win a visit from a DonutNV truck to make their corporate holiday event sweeter with free donuts, lemonade, and hot chocolate—up to a $750 value!

DonutNV's unique food truck concept delivers an interactive experience where partygoers can watch as their mini donuts are freshly made to order. From classic flavors like cinnamon and powdered sugar to seasonal delights, DonutNV has a flavor for everyone. Guests can also pair their donuts with DonutNV's beverage lineup, featuring fresh-squeezed lemonade, iced coffee, and hot chocolate.

How to Enter: The giveaway is open now through 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2024. To enter, simply visit DonutNV.com/giveaway. The winner will be chosen randomly and announced on DonutNV's corporate social media channels on October 7, 2024, and will be contacted directly to coordinate their truck visit.

What's Included: The winner will receive a FREE visit from a DonutNV truck to their local corporate holiday event, serving up mini donuts, lemonade, and hot chocolate for guests. This prize will provide for a $750 (Retail price) maximum limit on products provided. Additional products can be purchased above the $750 maximum prize limit. It's the perfect way to SLEIGH the holiday season!

About DonutNV: DonutNV is a mobile, interactive food truck company specializing in hot, fresh mini donuts made right before your eyes and fresh squeezed lemonade. With more than 130 locations across the nation, DonutNV brings sweetness to events and communities everywhere. Each truck offers a customizable menu of donuts and beverages, ensuring a treat for every occasion adding a sweet touch to events such as corporate events, parties and community events.

To find your nearest DonutNV truck or to book one for your next event, visit DonutNV.com.

