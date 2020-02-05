Donuts Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donuts Inc., the global leader in high-quality, new top-level domains, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Haas as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Randy will lead the company's finance strategy and oversee the company's financial operations.

"We are very happy to welcome Randy to the company," said Donuts' CEO Akram Atallah. "His track record as a financial and strategic leader in the Internet and technology sector enables him to make an immediate and positive impact on Donuts' plan for growth. Randy has vast experience solving companies' growth challenges and we are confident he is the perfect compliment to our talented executive team."

Randy joins Donuts from Rhapsody/Napster where he was CFO and led the company's strategy transformation, raised capital, and significantly improved profit. Previously, Randy had a long career at Microsoft, including serving as General Manager/CFO of the Internet Advertising Business Group with over $4B of revenue. He also held senior leadership roles in Finance for the Sales and Marketing and internet platform areas. Randy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join the Donuts team. The company has been well managed and I cherish the opportunity to help deliver even more growth in a profitable manner." said Randy. "The Internet is still in its infancy, with millions of small businesses across the globe not yet transacting online. Donuts has the broadest portfolio of new gTLDs and is therefore best positioned to offer relevant, memorable domain names to entities seeking to create an effective online presence."

About Donuts

Donuts simplifies and connects a fragmented online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people and businesses to build, market and own their digital identities. Donuts holds the world's largest portfolio of new top-level domains and offers a wide variety of clear and meaningful names for use as business identifiers (such as .ltd, .company), navigation (such as .careers, .support), in vertical markets (such as .photography, .cafe, or .builders) or in broad-based generics (such as .life, .world or .live). Donuts provides its registrar / reseller customers with innovative services for the discovery, registration, usage and monetization of high-quality domain names. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Donuts, the registrar Name.com is one of the most admired brands in the industry. In 2017, Donuts was named Number 1 in the Deloitte Fast 500. Donuts' headquarters are in Bellevue, WA.

