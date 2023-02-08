Doobie Delivery Launches First Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Missouri

Company provides convenient cannabis delivery directly to customers' doors

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie Delivery, a multi-state cannabis delivery company, is offering the first-ever recreational cannabis delivery to customers in St. Louis. Doobie, which launched operations in Missouri July 2021, was the first company to deliver medical cannabis to patients in the state. Following Missouri voters' historic vote to legalize the sale of recreational cannabis last fall, Doobie is the first cannabis delivery company to bring cannabis directly and safely to recreational customers throughout St. Louis.

Martin Rieser, a driver for the cannabis delivery company Doobie, delivers the first St. Louis recreational cannabis order to customer Kevin Stone on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

"Doobie is proud to be the first cannabis delivery company to deliver recreational products directly to customers' doors in St. Louis," said Joseph Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO. "This is an exciting time to operate in Missouri, and we look forward to making it safe, convenient and easy for customers to order high-quality cannabis products for delivery," he added.

Customers will be able to order free delivery during the first month of recreational cannabis sales. Doobie's product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com , which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone at 1-888-8DOOBIE to answer any questions. Doobie empowers consumers to be confident in their choices and delighted with their experiences, ensuring that happiness is delivered.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. The company currently operates in California, Massachusetts, and Missouri.

