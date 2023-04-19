Doobie Launches Direct-to-Consumer Partnership with Cresco Labs to Deliver Portfolio of Brands

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a leading cannabis delivery operator, announced today a new strategic partnership with Cresco Labs , one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States. Through Doobie's direct-to-consumer delivery solution, Doobie Direct, today customers in Massachusetts can begin ordering their favorite Cresco Labs' products and have them delivered to their door. Customers will be able to purchase Mindy's Edibles , Good News , FloraCal Farms , High Supply and Cresco by simply visiting the "Shop" pages on the brand websites to place their orders.

The partnership between Doobie and Cresco Labs is a natural fit, as both companies are dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

"We are excited to partner with Cresco Labs and offer their customers the ease of delivery" said Joseph Rubin, CEO of Doobie. "We believe that this partnership will help us to support our partners to retain more business and generate more sales, while providing the best possible experience. Collaborations like these help keep Doobie ahead in the evolving delivery market."

"We are thrilled to partner with Doobie and offer delivery directly to our customers," said Dana Mason, Vice President of Wholesale & Commercial Marketing. "Doobie's platform is built for efficiency and customer service, which aligns with our commitment to quality and innovation. We look forward to a successful partnership with Doobie and serving our customers."

Doobie's partnership with Cresco Labs is the cannabis delivery partner's fifth direct-to-consumer partnership, following launches with Cann, Fernway, Cantrip, and TILT Holdings.

About Doobie:

Doobie is a leading cannabis delivery operator, dedicated to providing customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on efficiency and customer experience, Doobie's platform is designed to make ordering and delivery as seamless as possible. To learn more, visit www.trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243) and follow Doobie on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Cresco Labs:

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

