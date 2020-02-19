Doodle Announces Bookable Calendar Feature

ZURICH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodle , the leading enterprise scheduling technology, today announced the launch of Bookable Calendar, a unique feature that streamlines the meeting booking process through a personal profile.

Bookable Calendar removes the back and forth coordination of scheduling meetings by creating a personal calendar profile. Users can manage their calendar availability and share a link that anyone can use to block off time. Once the link is shared, anyone can select a time under the calendar owner's parameters, which will immediately be coordinated with both users' calendar applications.

"For the majority of our users, meetings are a critical function of their jobs," explains Doodle CEO Renato Profico. "Bookable Calendar synthesizes the admin process, removes the headache of scheduling, and enables workers to focus on the objectives that will help them actually move the needle for their companies."

With full integration to Google, Office 365, and almost all other calendar programs, Bookable Calendar eliminates the frustration and time spent bouncing between applications, managing the entire process independently. Bookable Calendars can be linked in email footers, embedded on websites, or shared directly over any messaging platform. Once the invitee selects a time, calendar appointments will be updated on everyone's respective platforms, instantly.

Bookable Calendar offers users several different subscription options depending on their needs. Free access to one Bookable Calendar is available for any Doodle user, regardless of account status. Premium PRO users can create multiple bookable calendars to offer availability to different sets of invitees with different time ranges. For example, one calendar can be used for internal meetings, while the other can be shared with clients to coordinate scheduling. One calendar can offer 30 minute time slots while the other can offer one hour holds.

For professionals who rely on a high volume of meetings like sales representatives, recruiters or reporters, Bookable Calendar couldn't make the scheduling process any easier. It removes the burden of follow up and negotiating schedules, but most importantly, it updates automatically across multiple calendars, time zones and platforms.

About Doodle

Doodle is the leading enterprise scheduling technology helping the world's largest brands instantly set meetings with clients, colleagues and teams. Tapping into the unique nature of smart scheduling with AI and chatbots, Doodle simplifies the planning of 1:1 and team meetings for busy professionals. As the world's most used online scheduling platform, Doodle has more than 30 million monthly active users. Part of the TX Group, a network of digital platforms in Switzerland, Doodle AG is headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Belgrade, Berlin, Atlanta and New York City.

