Doodle brings the power of Webex to scheduling

Since the COVID 19 pandemic, the world of work has changed dramatically. More people than ever now either work remotely or in a hybrid way - splitting their time between the office and home. As part of its mission to make working life easier, Doodle has been at the forefront of ensuring where you work has no bearing on how you work. Doodle's latest connection with Webex brings together video conferencing and scheduling for millions more.

Doodle CEO, Renato Profico, said: "We're really excited to bring the video conferencing power of Webex together with Doodle. It has long been our mission to make getting together with the people you need to, as easy as possible. Scheduling with us, on average, saves someone around 45 minutes per meeting because we eliminate the email back-and-forth. Integrating with Webex will help millions more of our users become even more efficient by streamlining their scheduling process."

Webex VP, Webex Platform, Product Management, Jason Copeland, said: "Our open platform approach enables third-parties to expand upon critical business workflows. Doodle's approach to enterprise scheduling expands the possibilities for our customers."

Users can now look for and download Doodle on the Webex Apphub here.

About Doodle

Doodle is one of the world's leading scheduling technology platforms, helping some of the largest brands instantly set meetings with clients, colleagues and teams.

Tapping into the unique nature of smart scheduling with AI, Doodle simplifies the planning of 1:1 and group meetings for professionals. Booking Page makes it easier than ever to share availability with anyone - making finding a free time nothing more than a few clicks. As one of the world's most trusted online scheduling platforms, Doodle attracts more than 30 million monthly active users.

Doodle integrates effortlessly with calendars and various communication tools to truly simplify meeting organization for companies, the self-employed and private individuals.

Part of the Swiss media company, TX Group, Doodle AG is headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Berlin, Atlanta, New York and Belgrade.

About Webex

Brought to customers from world-leading communications company, Cisco, Webex provides a secure environment for video conferencing.

Webex attracts millions of users every month - equating to billions of minutes in meetings. Webex meetings allow users a greater video conferencing experience by using AI to integrate features such as gesture recognition, automatic transcripts and custom layouts.

